Many people ask themselves and others if you can teach an old dog new tricks. That question can work the other way as well. Could a young pup learn a classic trick? In this case, can a young lifter benefit from an old-school lift like the strict press exercise?

What You Need To Know About The Strict Press

The Strict Press is a basic shoulder press that works the shoulders, triceps, and chest to a very small degree. It also will strengthen your core. You know what it won’t work? Your legs, at least they won’t be working as hard as you may like them to.

This version of a shoulder press will require leg stability, but it is designed to isolate the delts and triceps, so they do the work on their own. This is important because if the shoulders are stronger, then the whole body will be stronger.

Strongman and powerlifting legend Nick Best is a big advocate of the Strict Press because it has served him well in both strength sports. The former Masters World’s Strongest Man has had to lift various Axles, logs, and Circus Dumbbells over his career, and he has bench pressed as much as much as 529 pounds raw in competition. The Strict Press is a move that he feels could serve many athletes that compete today.

“If competitors in (strongman) events rely on momentum without developing that strength base, then that power won’t be there to help them as they fatigue,” said Best. “However, if they work on stability and strength with the Strict Press, then it can transfer over to those big lifts when they might need their legs at the end.”

Best cited athletes that were competing in the 2023 Official Strongman Games as an example. One event called for them to perform standing presses with a yoke that had rockers on the bottom, making it unstable and awkward. Many competitors were unable to complete all the necessary reps, but some did, and Best felt that strict presses would have helped those athletes that struggled.

“You could see that the competitors that struggled needed that stability strength from strict pressing, and they didn’t have it. You just need flat out brute force and strength.”

How to Perform the Strict Press

Take your choice of weight (barbell, dumbbells, or standing machine) and stand tall with it in your hands at shoulder height. Your feet should be shoulder-width apart with your toes pointed straight and straight legs (but don’t lock the knees completely out).

Take a deep breath in, and without bending your knees or generating any type of momentum, begin pressing the weight up over your head. Continue to look straight ahead while doing this as looking up can place unneeded stress on your neck.

Once your arms are straight, exhale and hold this position briefly. Slowly lower the weight back to the starting position. Do not let it drop or lower it at a speed that you lose balance. You should be able to maintain your positioning throughout the entire motion. Once the weight is back to the starting position, repeat or set the weight down if you are finished with your set.

Common Strict Press Variations

There are multiple ways to do the Strict Press, and they all have their own unique benefits for both strength and size.

Barbell

This is the most popular way, and you can do it inside a squat rack with the weight already at shoulder height, so you don’t have to clean it up from the floor. You can do it with the barbell in front or perform a behind-the-neck press with the bar resting on your shoulders similar to a squat. If you have shoulder issues, opt for the front version.

Specialty Bars

Strongmen and strongwomen competitors must press odd implements such as logs with handles and axle bars with thicker diameters. Bodybuilders don’t have to use these objects to see shoulder improvement, but it wouldn’t hurt them, either.

Dumbbells

You can do this with a pair of dumbbells, so each side must do its own work without assistance from the other. You can also do this with one dumbbell for unilateral shoulder work, which can help improve strength and development balance if needed.

Machine

Some gyms have a Smith Machine that is tall enough for you to use, but there is also a Viking Press machine that is made just for this purpose.

Sample Shoulder Building Workout with the Strict Press

Take this workout for a spin on your next push or shoulder training session, and you should feel a lot better about your deltoid potential afterwards. Rest for 2-3 minutes between sets.

Strict Press: 2 light sets of 4-6 reps, 3 work sets of 6, 4, 2 reps.

Front Barbell Raise: 3 work sets of 8 reps

Single Arm Lateral Raise: 3 work sets of 8 reps each

Upright Row: 3 work sets of 8 reps

Rear Delt Flye: 3 work sets of 8-10 reps