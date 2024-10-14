Marilyn Emseih’s Instagram profile may put her at 56 years of age, but the only thing that this Californian counts is sets and reps. More than 111K followers flock to the popular PT’s page to see her workouts and fitness advice, and in a recent post, she explained why cable lateral raises build delicious delts. Try them for yourself.

What is the medial deltoid muscle?

“Cable lateral raises primarily target the medial deltoids, which are a key muscle group for building wider, more pronounced shoulders,” says Emseih. Sitting between the anterior and posterior deltoid, the medial deltoid muscle is the outer section that gives the shoulder its rounded shape. The role of the medial deltoid is to abduct, or in other words; move the arm away from the body. (Not to be confused with the medial deltoid ligament in the foot.)

How to perform the cable lateral raise

Choose a light weight while working on form Put the cable position close to the floor Stand to the side of the cable machine Chest out, shoulders back. Bend your knees slightly You can also use your free hand for support by holding the machine, creating a shape similar to the letter ‘T’ To begin, lift the cable outwards from a starting position that is near the top of your knee Slowly raise the cable diagonally and extend your arm upwards for a stretch Lower the cable and repeat

Why the cable lateral raise works

As shown in Emseih’s demonstration video, the only parts of the body that should be moving is the arm and shoulder. If you find yourself contorting and twisting to lift the load, you may be going too high with the weight and will lose focus on the target muscle.

By mimicking the natural movement of the medial deltoid with an increased weight, your shoulders will become stronger and more toned. “The cable resistance challenges the deltoids through a full range of motion, providing constant tension,” explains Emseih. Indeed, the ‘capped’ appearance of this fitness fan’s solid shoulders is testament to the benefits of this particular exercise. Try it for yourself, starting with a comfortable weight and progressively increasing it as necessary. To really master this move, make sure you get a great stretch at the top of the lift, and practise a slow ascent and descent to maximize time under tension.

