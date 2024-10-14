28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
Marilyn Emseih’s Instagram profile may put her at 56 years of age, but the only thing that this Californian counts is sets and reps. More than 111K followers flock to the popular PT’s page to see her workouts and fitness advice, and in a recent post, she explained why cable lateral raises build delicious delts. Try them for yourself.
“Cable lateral raises primarily target the medial deltoids, which are a key muscle group for building wider, more pronounced shoulders,” says Emseih. Sitting between the anterior and posterior deltoid, the medial deltoid muscle is the outer section that gives the shoulder its rounded shape. The role of the medial deltoid is to abduct, or in other words; move the arm away from the body. (Not to be confused with the medial deltoid ligament in the foot.)
As shown in Emseih’s demonstration video, the only parts of the body that should be moving is the arm and shoulder. If you find yourself contorting and twisting to lift the load, you may be going too high with the weight and will lose focus on the target muscle.
By mimicking the natural movement of the medial deltoid with an increased weight, your shoulders will become stronger and more toned. “The cable resistance challenges the deltoids through a full range of motion, providing constant tension,” explains Emseih. Indeed, the ‘capped’ appearance of this fitness fan’s solid shoulders is testament to the benefits of this particular exercise. Try it for yourself, starting with a comfortable weight and progressively increasing it as necessary. To really master this move, make sure you get a great stretch at the top of the lift, and practise a slow ascent and descent to maximize time under tension.
Follow Body By Marilyn on Instagram