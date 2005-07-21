A SMUG SHRUG OF the shoulders usually indicates indifference and apathy — the nonverbal equivalent of “I don’t care.” However, throw a set of heavy dumbbells into your hands and that same shrugging action can cap off an awesome set of shoulders. Betcha care about that! You should also care about proper form. Done correctly, shrugs will build mountainous traps that rise powerfully from your deltoids to your ears and separate the modest from the magnificent when it comes to bodybuilding. Done incorrectly, you end up with tiny speed bumps, not to mention the risk of a shoulder or neck injury. See how much you care about your traps by choosing the proper shrugging form from the photos