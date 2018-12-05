8 Brutal Chest-training Methods for Bigger Pecs

Plan #1 Unique Lifts

The moves below are unique twists on familiar lifts like presses and flyes. The different stimulus will give your muscles something new to adapt to—and help you break out of your boring chest rut.

The Workout:

Pullover and Press: Sets - 3, Reps 8-10

Smith Machine Stop Press: Sets - 3, Reps 6-8

One-arm Pec Deck Flye: Sets - 3, Reps 10-12

Low-cable Crossover: Sets - 3, Reps 10-12

Workout Tip: Set the safety stops on the Smith machine so the bar stops about 6 inches above your chest when doing bench presses. When you lower the bar during any press from any angle, let the weight come to a stop when it reaches the supports and keep it there for 1 second before pressing it back up. This way, you’ve removed momentum from the equation and forced your pecs to work harder when pushing the weight up.