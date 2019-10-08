Build a Boxer's Physique Using this Bodyweight Routine

We may question your sanity if you said you wanted to throw down in a boxing ring, but we get why you’d want to look like a fighter. Boxers are lean, athletic, and conditioned and aren’t just all show and no go. It’s for these reasons that Kariem McCline, owner of KM Elite Training in Boca Raton, FL, has his clients adopt a boxing-centric training style to get into stellar shape.

“Try to put your hands up in front of your face for three minutes while circling the ring. Your arms are going to be pretty tired, and it’s going to get your heartbeat up,” McCline says. “That’s why, for me, boxing is the best way to get in shape and why you see a lot of pro athletes taking it up.”

McCline’s brother Jameel was a former heavyweight contender (41-13-3), and so he grew up around the sport. After becoming a personal trainer, McCline kept close to his boxing roots by integrating sweet-science-inspired training into his programs.

One of his favorite workouts is a body-weight circuit that has you pushing, pulling, and jumping with your own mass to carve out a fighter’s physique and build muscular endurance.

While you won’t be throwing blows like Adonis Creed after taking on this workout, you’ll be a step closer to looking like him.

Looking for more boxing tips? Follow McCline on Instagram @kmelitetraining