Classic Physique Star Chris Bumstead's Ultimate Shoulders Workout

The classic physique phenomenon shares his killer workout to blast your shoulders.

by
Chris Bumstead
Steve Smith
Steve Smith
Duration 60 min.
Exercises 7
Equipment Yes

Classic Physique Olympia runner-up Chris Bumstead nearly won in September, partly thanks to his bulging, bowling-ball delts that highlighted his shoulder-to-waist ratio, a key feature in the classic look. With a background in powerlifting, Bumstead loves to lift as heavy as possible, working in a few challenging intensity techniques during every routine. He also acts like the bodybuilders from the Golden Age of the sport, who toiled in the gym doing high sets and reps with superheavy poundages.

Below, Bumstead shares one of his favorite delt programs. Feel free to adjust the sets and reps to suit your ability, but use the intensity techniques. He also suggests a thorough warmup and delt hangs to finish the routine. (See the notes beside each move in the workout.)

Chris Bumstead's Shoulder Blast

Exercise 1

Rear-Delt Flye How to
Rear-Delt Flye thumbnail
4 sets
10-12 reps
-- rest
*Performed as a single-arm movement.

Exercise 2

Dumbbell Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
8-10* reps
-- rest
Start with 2 warmup sets, then do the 4 sets as heavy as possible. Do the concentric portion fast, shooting out at bottom, then slowly bring the weight down.

Exercise 3

Barbell Overhead Press
Overhead Press thumbnail
4 sets
12-15* reps
-- rest
*Use lighter weight. Perform reps super- strict and slow.

Exercise 4

Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells, Squat Rack How to
Leaning Dumbbell Lateral Raise thumbnail
6 sets
8, 8, 8, 10, 10, 10* reps
-- rest
*Hold the weight at the top of the rep for 3 seconds for the first 3 sets. Do the other 3 sets the standard way.

Exercise 5

Reverse Pec Deck Flye
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8 to failure* reps
-- rest
*Go as heavy as possible.

Exercise 6

Dumbbell Front Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Front Raise thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

Delt Hang You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Delt Hang thumbnail
2 sets
45 sec. each reps
-- rest
