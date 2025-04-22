Life doesn’t always give you time for long workouts, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get after it if you only have a few moments of spare time. When every minute counts, you need a workout that does the same. That’s where this 15-minute strength and conditioning ladder comes in—a twist on the original Humane Burpee created by strength coach Dan John.

There’s nothing “humane” about this once you’re in the thick of it. Instead of the usual burpee, this version keeps the burpee spirit alive with three moves: kettlebell swings, goblet squats, and push-ups. You’ll start at 10 reps of each and work your way down by two each round—then climb right back up. It’s a full-body gauntlet that builds strength, revs up your conditioning, and leaves the no time for working out excuse in the dust.

All you need is a kettlebell, your body weight, and the willingness to sweat for 15 minutes. Are you ready to test your grit and get after it? Then, let’s go.

Why the Humane Burpee Works

If you have participated in boot camp-style workouts, you’ve probably done the burpee. So, there is no need to remind you how effectively uncomfortable they are.

Dan John comes to rescue you from the burpee with his effective variation. The best benefit of the Humane Burpee? You’re not doing actual burpees. Here are three more practical benefits.

Efficiency Meets Intensity

When time is short, you don’t need fluff—you need focus. This workout gets to the point by combining strength and conditioning into one high-output ladder. The descending and ascending rep scheme keeps you moving and cuts down on rest as you grit your teeth to get through it.

Nicer To Your Joints

Dan John’s original Humane Burpee became a go-to for a reason—it’s effective. By replacing burpees with kettlebell swings, goblet squats, and push-ups, you maintain the same intensity while going easier on your joints.

Minimal Gear Required

With one kettlebell and your body weight, this ladder hits nearly every major muscle group. It’s perfect for the gym, garage, or hotel room and is doable for all fitness levels by adjusting the weight or push-up variation.

THE 15-Minute Humane Burpee Ladder Workout

You’ll perform three exercises in a ladder format—starting at 10 reps each, dropping by two reps per round until you hit 2, and then climbing back up to 10. That’s 10 → 8 → 6 → 4 → 2 → 4 → 6 → 8 → 10 reps. There are no set rest periods, but if you need one, take one, and then return to it.

Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to finish the entire ladder in 15 minutes.

15-Minute Humane Burpee Ladder Exercises

Kettlebell Swing

Targets: Glutes, hamstrings, hips, and grip.

Trainer Tip: Snap the hips, don’t squat the bell, and keep your shoulders down and chest up.

Goblet Squat

Targets: Quads, glutes, and anterior core.

Trainer Tip: Try to get your elbows inside your knees and squat between your knees, not over them.

Push-Up

Targets: Chest, shoulders, triceps, and core.

Trainer Tip: Move in a straight line from head to heel, keeping your elbows about 45 degrees from your torso.

Perform 10 swings, 10 goblet squats, and 10 push-ups. Then repeat with eight reps, then 6, 4, and 2. When you hit two reps of each, go back up—4, 6, 8, and finish with 10. That’s your 15-minute challenge.

Expert Workout Tips

The Humane Burpee ladder workout will sneak up on you, particularly when fatigue kicks in, so it pays to follow these tips to get the most out of it.

Start Smooth, Finish Strong

It’s tempting to come out hot in round one—but remember, you’re not just going down the ladder, you’re climbing back up too. Stay smooth and efficient on the ladder descent so you have fuel in the tank for the return trip, and please rest when needed.

Choose the Right Kettlebell

Pick a bell that feels heavy enough to challenge you but won’t break your form during this workout. You’ll be doing a lot of swings and squats, so find that sweet spot ( 35 or 53 pounds) where you’re working hard but not crushing yourself.

Form First

Sloppy swings and saggy push-ups don’t count, so ensure your form is always on point. In a high-rep workout like this, bad habits will lead to breakdowns. Quality reps beat quantity any day, especially when you’re gassed.

Modify When Needed

There’s no shame in using regressions. If push-ups from the floor get too spicy, perform incline push-ups to keep the tension on the right muscles. If swings become too taxing, switch to kettlebell deadlifts to keep moving without compromising safety.