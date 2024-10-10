Haiden Deegan is special. This isn’t breaking news in the world of motocross, but here, the obvious needs to be announced and reiterated. The 18-year-old won his second-consecutive 250MX Championship in September, making it his third career SuperMotocross World Championship. Perhaps, the most impressive feat was that he was already looking ahead ti what he wanted to accomplish the next season, which included being more dominant, and a move up to the 450 Class, and battling for championships there.

The term prodigy is often one that is tossed around in the sports world. It comes with a lot of weight and even the strongest of backs can give with the added attention and scrutiny of every action and word you speak. But, Deegan has seemed destined for the trajectory he’s on, thanks in large part to genetics. His father is none other than motocross legend Brian Deegan. When you speak with Haiden, it’s easy to hear the poise of someone who has been given the game by someone who has experienced most of what he’s going through.

Muscle & Fitness caught up with Haiden Deegan before a procedure to remove some hardware in his wrist. He discussed securing his second consecutive SMX Championship and growing up in a competitive household. He also lists one of his high-intensity workouts

Haiden Deegan is a Chip off the Old Block

When we spoke with Deegan, the realization of securing back-to-back SMX Championships had finally settled into where he could reflect on his performance. He won five out of the six motos in the SMX Playoffs and finals. Given how good he’s been to start his career, there is already noise of him going 450, which would set him up to duel with Australian, Jett Lawrence, who is widely regarded as the best racer in the world. While he seems to always be focused on the next goal, Deegan doesn’t seem to be in too big of a hurry to make a jump if he doesn’t feel ready for the challenge.

Aside from the obvious talent, one of the most impressive traits of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider is his drive. Cycle through a majority of his interviews, you’ll see the confidence of a 10-year vet and someone who always has his goals at the forefront of his mind. Deegan isn’t hesitant in giving his dad the credit when it comes to his attitude toward whatever he’s chasing.

“My dad’s been through it all,” Deegan said. “He’s the good guy and he’s the bad guy at times too. He knows what to help me with because he’s been through it all. I mean, he helped make freestyle motocross. He’s the one that started it out. So, he has a lot of good info and,we have a really good family base.”

Growing up Deegan

Brian Deegan’s accomplishments are many. He’s a 14-time X Games medalist, four-time off-road truck racing champion, and two-time Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series driver of the year recipient. Given how much he gave to the sport, he was careful not to attempt to steer any of his three children on the path he chose—they just naturally developed their own love of racing with having grown up around it.

Along with Haiden following in Dad’s footsteps, older sister Hailey recently made the switch from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to Formula Regional Americas, where she will make her debut in November. The youngest brother, Hudson, is already making his mark in the motorcycle racing scene. As one would expect, this made for a competitive household in more ways than one.

“I think the only reason we don’t fight over anything is because we’re doing different sports,” said Haiden. “It’s always about who gets the trophy but we’re family. We’re close and always talking crap to each other when one of us isn’t winning just to motivate each other.”

Motocross Is Full Throttle Visually and Demanding, Physically

The physical demands and high intensity of motocross make it imperative that the full body be a focus when it comes to training. A strong core is needed to maintain balance and control across tricky terrain. Riders must maintain a grip on the handlebars while also absorbing the impact of landings, and strong legs are needed to withstand those landings and to help maintain control in seated and standing positions. Deegan says his workouts aren’t generally long, but they are high-intensity to help continue to improve his cardiovascular endurance.

When it comes to his nutrition, Deegan says he’s beginning to pay more attention to that side of his performance. His mom, Marissa made sure the children grew up eating clean. There wasn’t much sugar in the household other than fresh fruits and she prioritized organic products. This has allowed Deegan to have a healthy enough baseline to where he doesn’t have to be strict on himself when it comes to eating. In order to take another leap in his career, he does want to really dial in on making sure he gets the best out of himself each time he gets on his bike.

Haiden Deegan’s Danger Boy Workout

Exercise performed for 45 to 60 seconds with 15 seconds rest for each exercise. Repeat for three sets.

Plank variation (Bosu plank)

Swiss ball passes

Elbows to knee crunches ( with band around legs above knees )

Seated twists ( kettle bell )

Ab roll

Toe touches to v up ( straight legs )

Penguin crunches

Follow Haiden Deegan on Instagram @dangerboydeegan and keep up with the Deegans on their YouTube page.