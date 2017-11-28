How to Conquer 7 Workouts Named After Lifting Legends

Per Bernal

Inventor: Jim Bradford

Two-time Olympic weightlifter and silver medalist Jim Bradford developed this exercise to supplement his shoulder strength in the clean and press. This move keeps constant tension on the shoulder area, making it a tremendous accessory movement for any pressing variation.

How to do it:

From either a seated or standing position, grip the bar like you would for a normal shoulder press. Then drive the bar up and back, as if you were drawing a J with the barbell until it finishes just below your skull. From there, push the bar back into the starting position. This exercise is often referred to as the rainbow press because the bar path resembles a rainbow’s curved shape.