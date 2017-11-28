How to Conquer 7 Workouts Named After Lifting Legends

Per Bernal
Inventor: Royal H. Burpee
Contrary to popular belief, the burpee wasn’t named after the puke-tinged belches felt after doing these for a set of 50. There’s someone to blame for creating this hellish exercise, and his name is Royal H. Burpee. It was initially designed as a fitness test, not fitness torture. Since then, it has become a go-to finishing move for HIIT practitioners around the globe and a CrossFit staple. It hits every muscle, jacks up the heart rate, and is an excellent bang-for-your-buck movement.
How to do it:
Start in a standing position. Smoothly drop down into a squat. Place your hands on the floor with your knees tucked to your chest. Straighten your legs back, bringing your body into the top of a pushup hold. Perform a pushup. Tuck your knees back up to your chest. Stand tall. Jump as high as you can. Repeat.