How the Cube Method Can Take Your Strength to the Next Level

The Cube Method is a lesser-known strength program that deviates from the traditional linear progression formulas. Developed by world-renowned powerlifter Brandon Lilly, who has a three-lift total in excess of 2,000 pounds, the Cube Method places an emphasis on variation and recovery. Or, as Lilly puts it, “it’s a way to always keep the train moving forward without having to slow down.” Below, we outline everything you need to know so you can try it yourself.
WHAT IT IS
A protocol that rotates between a “heavy,” “repetition,” and “explosive” day for the deadlift, back squat, and bench press, with variations of the bench press and back squat. Accessory work is provided, but there’s room for customization.
HOW IT WORKS
The cyclical schedule prevents overuse injuries and keeps you fresh. Also, accumulating repetitions and working on power output will make you a more complete lifter. Finally, the bench and squat variations prevent sticking points.
HOW TO DO IT
Test your one-rep maxes for the three main lifts. Follow the Cube Method for nine weeks. Week 10 will be a mock powerlifting meet, where you test all three of your maxes again on the same day.
Speed Kills: On the explosive days, focus on moving the bar as fast as you can for every rep.
The Lift Schedule
Monday: Squat
Tuesday: Bench Press
Wednesday: Deadlift
Schedule
|Week
|Mon
|Tues
|Wed
|Week 1
|Heavy
|Repetition
|Explosive
|Week 2
|Explosive
|Heavy
|Repetition
|Week 3
|Repetition
|Explosive
|Heavy
This is one 3-week cycle. Perform 3 of them.
Heavy
|Days
|% Amounts
|Sets
|Reps
|Monday
|80%
|5
|2
|Tuesday
|85%
|3
|2
|Wednesday
|90-92.5%-95%
|1-1-1
|1-1-1
Repetition
|Days
|% Amounts
|Sets
|Reps
|Monday
|70%
|1
|8
|Tuesday
|80%
|1
|6
|Wednesday
|85%
|1
|2
Explosive
|Header
|Header
|Header
|Header
|Monday
|60%
|8
|3
|Tuesday
|65%
|6
|2
|Wednesday
|70%
|5
|2
Accessory Lifts
Squat & Deadlift: Snatch-grip deadlift, barbell row, front squat, leg curl, leg press, good morning
Bench Press: Close-grip bench, skull-crusher, biceps curl, upright row
Lilly suggests using the accessory work to target weaker muscles. He adds, “Keep the rep range between 6 and 12.”
Exercise Variations
Bench Press: Flat bench press, board press, floor press
Deadlift: 1-inch deficit pulls, 2-inch block pulls, 4-inch block pulls