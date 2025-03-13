The 2025 CrossFit Open 25.2 workout is a repeat of 22.3, bringing back a fast-paced test of endurance, strength, and skill. This workout features a challenging combination of pullups, double-unders, and thrusters, increasing in difficulty as you progress. Whether you’re competing in the Open or tackling it as a personal challenge, 25.2 will push your limits and highlight your strengths and weaknesses.

Even if you’re not aiming for the CrossFit Games, 25.2 is worth attempting. The exercise combos challenge even seasoned CrossFitters and dedicated gym-goers looking to test their skills. Mastering 25.2 demands solid technique, strategic pacing, and mental toughness.

For those familiar with CrossFit benchmarks, this workout feels like Fran meets a high-skill chipper—fast, intense, and unforgiving if you lose control of your breathing or grip. For those not so in tune with CrossFit, prepare to be tested in a challengingly fun way.

What Is the CrossFit Open 25.2 Workout?

The 2025 CrossFit Open 25.2 workout is a repeat of 22.3, a challenging combination of gymnastic movements, jump rope skills, and progressively heavier thrusters. This workout tests your endurance, strength, and ability to manage fatigue under pressure. The escalating difficulty—moving from pullups to chest-to-bar pullups to bar muscle-ups—requires strategic pacing, while the increasing thruster weights demand solid technique and strength. Understanding the structure and movement standards is crucial for maximizing your performance.

The Crossfit Open 25.2 Workout Structure

For Time (12-Minute Time Cap)

21 Pullups

42 Double-Unders

21 Thrusters (95 lbs for men / 65 lbs for women)

(95 lbs for men / 65 lbs for women) 18 Chest-to-Bar Pull-Ups

36 Double-Unders

18 Thrusters (115 lbs for men / 75 lbs for women)

(115 lbs for men / 75 lbs for women) 15 Bar Muscle-Ups

30 Double-Unders

15 Thrusters (135 lbs for men / 85 lbs for women)

Time Cap: 12 minutes

Tiebreak Rule: A tiebreak time is recorded after each set of thrusters to rank athletes who complete the same number of reps.

How To Perform The CrossFit Open 25.2 Exercises Standards

Pullups: Begin with arms fully extended and feet off the ground. The chin must clear the bar for each rep to count.

Chest-to-Bar Pullups: Start with arms fully extended. The chest must physically make contact with the bar below the collarbone.

Bar Muscle-Ups: Begin with arms extended beneath the bar. Athletes must transition to a locked-out position above the bar in one fluid motion.

Double-Unders: The jump rope must pass twice for each jump under the feet.

Thrusters: Athletes must pass below parallel in the squat, then press the bar overhead with locked-out elbows, hips, and knees to finish each rep.

CrossFit Open 25.2 Workout For Success: Tips and Tricks

Success in the 25.2 workout is about smart strategy and efficient movement. This workout demands a balance of pacing, breathing control, and grip endurance. Athletes who manage their energy early will have a stronger push through the final thrusters, while those who go out too fast risk burning out before the workout’s most challenging section. A proper warmup is also essential to ensure your muscles are primed and your heart rate is elevated without feeling fatigued.

Methods for Success

Pacing Strategies for Success

Success in Open Workout 25.2 depends on strategic pacing. Athletes who control their intensity early will have the best shot at maintaining consistency throughout the workout. Managing grip fatigue, breathing patterns, and movement efficiency will determine how well you perform under the 12-minute time cap.

First Round Gameplan

The first round will feel relatively easy, but don’t be deceived. Athletes often make the mistake of going out too fast, only to hit a wall as the thrusters get heavier and the gymnastics become more demanding.

A smart first-round strategy includes:

Breaking pullups and thrusters into manageable sets rather than pushing to failure.

Maintaining a smooth, controlled pace on double-unders to prevent unnecessary misses.

Staying around 75-80% effort—fast but sustainable.

Elite athletes aim for sub-one-minute rounds early, while intermediate athletes should stick to 70-90 second intervals to avoid excessive fatigue. Keeping a steady EMOM-style pace helps ensure a strong push in later rounds.

Strong Transitions

Efficient transitions between movements separate top competitors from the pack. Poor transitions add unnecessary fatigue and cost valuable seconds, which add up over a 12-minute workout.

Keys to improving transitions:

Minimize downtime: Take short, controlled breaks rather than standing around.

Take short, controlled breaks rather than standing around. Control your breathing: Take 3-5 deep breaths before starting the next movement.

Take 3-5 deep breaths before starting the next movement. Plan equipment setup: To reduce wasted movement, ensure a logical flow between the pull-up bar, jump rope, and barbell.

Athletes who master transitions typically maintain a 90 second work-to-rest ratio. This allows 60-75 seconds of work followed by brief recovery, keeping a consistent output across the workout.

Breathing Control

Focus on breathing patterns during double-unders and thrusters to avoid spiking your heart rate.

during double-unders and thrusters to avoid spiking your heart rate. Use controlled exhalations on thrusters to stay composed.

Grip Management

Heavy pulling and pressing can quickly fatigue your grip.

Shake out your hands during transition periods to prevent burnout.

during transition periods to prevent burnout. Consider using a mixed grip or chalk to reduce slipping and premature fatigue.

Warmup Tips

Spend extra time mobilizing your shoulders, wrists, and hips to improve range of motion.

your shoulders, wrists, and hips to improve range of motion. Include activation drills for your lats and glutes to prep your muscles for the demanding movements.

for your lats and glutes to prep your muscles for the demanding movements. Practice small sets of pull-ups and thrusters at light weight to prime movement patterns.

Top Common 25.2 Workout Mistakes That Lead To Failure

Managing energy is the key to surviving this workout. Many athletes either push too hard early and burn out or play it too safe and leave too much in the tank.

You’re Not Pacing Yourself

Going too hard in early rounds: Sprinting at the start leads to early fatigue.

Sprinting at the start leads to early fatigue. Trying to go unbroken for too long: Breaking sets strategically preserves grip and breathing control.

Breaking sets strategically preserves grip and breathing control. Not taking strategic breaks: Resting briefly between movements keeps intensity sustainable.

Resting briefly between movements keeps intensity sustainable. Ignoring fatigue cues: If your form deteriorates, it’s time for a short reset.

The best approach is to stay at a controlled pace for the first 8 minutes and pick up speed in the final 4 minutes if energy allows.

Your Form and Technique is Sloppy

As fatigue sets in, movement breakdowns become more common, leading to no-reps and wasted energy.

Common Thruster Mistakes:

Failing to extend at the top (no-rep risk) fully.

at the top (no-rep risk) fully. Letting the bar rest in the hands instead of staying on the shoulders.

in the hands instead of staying on the shoulders. Rushing the squat without using hip drive to propel the bar overhead.

Pullup and Bar Muscle-Up Mistakes:

Not fully extending the arms at the start.

the arms at the start. Using inefficient kipping mechanics , leading to excessive fatigue.

, leading to excessive fatigue. Poor grip management—over-gripping the bar leads to early burnout.

Double-Unders Mistakes:

Jumping too high and wasting energy.

and wasting energy. Holding excessive tension in the shoulders makes rope control difficult.

in the shoulders makes rope control difficult. Rushing through sets without resetting breath and rhythm.

The workout’s escalating difficulty requires energy conservation. Thruster loads increase while gymnastics demand more upper-body endurance. Managing these elements early allows a stronger push in the final rounds.

Why You Should Try the CrossFit Open 25.2 Workout

This workout isn’t just about scoring well on the Open leaderboard. It simultaneously challenges multiple fitness qualities: muscular endurance, power output, and coordination. Completing 25.2 sharpens your pacing strategy, improves barbell cycling efficiency, and boosts your cardiovascular engine.

Even if you scale the workout, you’ll experience a potent mix of strength and conditioning benefits. Plus, the built-in tiebreak system rewards those who can push hard during the thrusters, giving everyone a chance to compete no matter their skill level.