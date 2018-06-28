Workout Routines

IFBB Physque Pro Jeremy Potvin's Total Upper-Body Routine

Potvin’s journey to pro bodybuilder is one of those unlikely success stories that begins with a skinny, shy teenager. Here's how he did it.

Jeremy Potvin
“In Iraq, I started working out as a way to relieve my stress,” says Jeremy Potvin, IFBB Pro League men's physique competitor and army vet. Then, his body responded in a way that surprised him.

“I kind of fell in love with the results that I was getting from it and just kept at it.” He began eating seriously and upping his protein and overall calorie intake until his body started to take shape. Remarkable shape.

“The more I trained, the more I found out I had the genetics, in terms of shape, for men’s physique,” he says. “I was hooked.” Since then, Potvin has sculpted a physique akin to those of the Golden Age of bodybuilding. His slim waist and gargantuan upper body look downright photoshopped, but those who follow the men's physique division of the IFBB Pro League know that he's for real. 

To enhance the look of a chiseled, tight midsection underflaring lats and cannonball delts, check out his upper-body-blasting workouts below.

Jeremy Potvin's Chest-Blasting Workout Potvin begins with three to four warmup sets. Then he does four to five working sets, followed by a burnout (a lightweight, high-rep blood flush).

Exercise 1

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Hammer Strength Chest Press
Hammer Strength Chest Press thumbnail
5 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Dumbbell Pullover You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Pullover thumbnail
5 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Incline Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
5 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest

Jeremy Potvin's Back-Building Workout Potvin begins with three to four warmup sets. Then he does four to five working sets, followed by a burnout (a lightweight, high-rep blood flush).

Exercise 1

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
5 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

One-arm Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
One-arm Dumbbell Row thumbnail
5 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Reverse-Grip Barbell Bentover Row How to
Jeremy Potvin thumbnail
5 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

T-Bar Row You'll need: Barbell, V-Handle Attachment How to
T-Bar Row thumbnail
5 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest
