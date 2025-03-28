If you are looking to inject a bit of fun into your next workout, the “Wrestling Dumbbell Challenge” is a great way to test yourself, compete against a partner, and make gains while getting a grip.

The challenge, demonstrated by competitive bodybuilder, Jesse James West, alongside martial artist and gymnast, John “Jujimufu” Call, is not only a great way to gamify the quest for gains, but could lead to several laughs along the way.

How to Do The ‘Wrestling Dumbbell Challenge’

Place ten dumbbells in a line, one in front of the other, and then kneel at the end, facing the lightest dumbbell. Put one arm behind your back and flip over the first dumbbell, sideways Keeping one arm behind your back, move towards the next dumbbell and repeat

How Did Jesse James West and Jon Call Do at This?

In a recent video posted to Instagram, West went first, flipping over the first few dumbbells with ease. As he reached the 40-pound weight (19 kilograms) the bodybuilder began to visibly slow down but kept going. The 60-pound (27 kilogram) dumbbell really forced him to dig deep as Call watched on in amusement. The 70-pound (32 kilogram) load would prove to be too much to bear however, meaning that West completed his quest with 7 out of 10 dumbbells flipped.

Next up was Jujimufu, who flipped the first few dumbbells over at a rapid pace. It was perhaps West’s unattainable 70-pound dumbbell that finally started to slow him down, but the big man carried on regardless. With an epic effort, Call, who shot to fame on America’s Got Talent, gave it everything he had to complete all ten weights, finishing with a successful 110-pound (50 kilogram) flip. “Need to try,” wrote one impressed follower. “Looks fun,” added another.

Fortunately, there’s some serious fitness behind the fun. The mechanics of flipping the dumbbell make this exercise close to that of the Zottman Curl. As a variation of the common bicep curl, the twist used in the lift puts more of a load onto the forearms, while still working the biceps for big gains. Give it a try!

