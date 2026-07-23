Celebrity fitness coach Senada Greca is always looking for stimulating ways to complete her full body circuits and in a recent Instagram post has shared a winning workout that requires a single weight plate for getting your sweat on. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

“Elevate your cardio, improve your VO2 max, and get stronger with my full body workouts, and ditch the endless cardio,” enthused the able Albanian as she got to work.

Senada Greca’s Full Body Weight Plate Workout

Plate Squat Swings — 10 Reps

— 10 Reps Lateral Lunge with Front Plate Raise — 10 Reps (5 each side)

— 10 Reps (5 each side) Overhead Plate V-Sit Flutter Kicks — Rep to failure

— Rep to failure Jump Switch Lunges — Rep to failure

— Rep to failure V-Sit Twists — Rep to failure

— Rep to failure RDL to Squat Clean Press — Rep to failure

How This Workout Torches Fat and Build Muscles Fast

This workout will tone your body by torching fat and building muscle, and it is suitable for individuals of all fitness levels because there are optional ways to modify the intensity. You could start without the weight plate and concentrate on form, or if you want to push your limits even further, grab a heavier plate. Need a convenient workout while at home? Grab a heavy book instead and get going.

To start, Greca grabs a weight plate and fires up her entire body with 10 plate swings to blast her quads, arms, and core. The lateral lunge with front plate raise targets the adductors, glutes, shoulders and chest, while the overhead plate v-sit flutter kicks will crush your core.

Notice that Greca doesn’t keep to a strict rep scheme. “I did 8 to 12 reps x 3 sets,” explained the trainer, who prefers to work toward failure in order to reach a state of hypertrophy. Moving on to jump switch lunges, the coach hones her hamstrings, quads, glutes, and calves. Then it’s over to the v-sit twists, a move that will blast her adductors, obliques, arms, and shoulders. Not to mention further taxing her core.

For the final move, Greca compounds the RDL with a squat clean press movement to make sure that no muscle has been left untested. “This is always a total body, every muscle burner,” says the fitness influencer, who put everything into her seat inducing circuit. To try it for yourself, make sure that you find a weight that is comfortable in the 8 to 12 rep range, and feel free to tweak the number of sets to make the workout easier for beginners, or more difficult for those who want to push the limits of their endurance.

To follow Senada Greca on Instagram, click here.