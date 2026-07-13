When the world is on your shoulder, you need a time saving workout that will supercharge your shoulder gains. Fortunately, bodybuilder and coach Antwan Rarcus is at the rescue, and recently shared an efficient plan so that even the busiest of people can achieve a boulder shoulder appearance.

“All you need is a bench and a set of dumbbells,” explained the IFBB Pro and United States Air Force veteran, in an inspirational Instagram post. If you want to add some width to your upper body and help construct that much hallowed triangular look, then concentrating on the shoulders is the way to go, plus bigger shoulders create the illusion of a narrower waist. What’s not to love?

Antwan Rarcus’ 30-Minute Shoulder Workout

Plate Front Raise: 4 Sets x 12 to 15 Reps

4 Sets x 12 to 15 Reps Dumbbell Lateral Raise: 4 Sets x 12 to 15 Reps

4 Sets x 12 to 15 Reps Dumbbell Incline Y-Raise: 4 Sets x 12 to 15 Reps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antwan Rarcus (@antwanrarcus)

Workout Breakdown

Rarcus picks up a weight plate for his first exercise and gets to work with front raises. “Control the descent,” he advises, noting that the negative portion should not be waisted since it will also put stress on the shoulders. The front raise works the anterior (front), and lateral delts, and like with most shoulder exercises, the arms, back, and core will also come into play.

Second up is the dumbbell lateral raise. “Always lead with the elbows,” explains Rarcus. Be sure to add a small bend in the elbows, and using them to drive the movement will keep this exercise so shoulder dominant that the anterior, lateral, and posterior (rear) deltoids will all be taxed.

Rarcus reaches for the bench to undertake the third exercise, advising that you “stretch and reach,” as you lower the dumbbells to the ground before making these Y-Raises. This move will add muscle to the lower trapezius, helping to define the space between the shoulders at the back, in addition to the serratus anterior, which is the fan shaped muscle under the shoulder and to the side of the chest.

With your shoulder session achievable in just 3 moves and 30 minutes, Rarcus has no time for excuses. “Let’s cut the bulls**t,” he told his 262,000 Instagram followers. “You have time.”

Yes, Sir!

To follow Antwan Rarcus on Instagram, click here.