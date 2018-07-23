The Landmine Shoulder Circuit to Improve Mobility and Boost Strength

The deltoid muscle is small and consists of three sections—front (anterior), side (lateral), and rear (posterior). To avoid injury or imbalances you must train all three parts from various angles. This unilateral landmine circuit covers both of those issues. A landmine tool—a small barbell sleeve anchored to a rotating base—allows the shoulder joint to move more freely and naturally compared with using a barbell. And training one side at a time gives you an opportunity to detect weaknesses you might overlook when training bilaterally.

This landmine circuit can be used to add strength and mass to your shoulders. The unilateral component calls on te core towork harder in order to keep the body stable.