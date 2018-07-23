The Landmine Shoulder Circuit to Improve Mobility and Boost Strength

Edgar Artiga

The deltoid muscle is small and consists of three sections—front (anterior), side (lateral), and rear (posterior). To avoid injury or imbalances you must train all three parts from various angles. This unilateral landmine circuit covers both of those issues. A landmine tool—a small barbell sleeve anchored to a rotating base—allows the shoulder joint to move more freely and naturally compared with using a barbell. And training one side at a time gives you an opportunity to detect weaknesses you might overlook when training bilaterally.

This landmine circuit can be used to add strength and mass to your shoulders. The unilateral component calls on te core towork harder in order to keep the body stable.

1. Kneeling Overhead Press

Kneel down so you’re perpendicular to the barbell. Grasp the end of the bar with a palms-up grip and raise the bar to shoulder height. Brace your core, squeeze your glutes, and drive the bar overhead at or around a 45-degree angle. Lower the bar to the start position and repeat for reps.

2. Kneeling Front Raise

Kneeling parallel to the barbell, reach across your body and grasp the end of the bar with an overhand grip. (It should rest near the hip pocket opposite the side you’re using to grip the bar.) Keep your arm straight and midsection tight as you raise the bar to shoulder height. Pause, then slowly return to the start position.

3. Kneeling Lateral Raise

Kneel next to the end of the barbell so you’re facing the landmine. Grasp the end of the bar with an overhand grip and hold it at hip-pocket height. Keep your body upright as you raise the bar outward until your arm is parallel to the floor. Pause at the top and use control to reverse the movement back to the start position. That’s 1 rep. 

4. Kneeling Upright Row

Kneel down so you’re parallel to the barbell and hold the end of the bar at or around midthigh height. Keep your upper body erect and your core tight as you bend your elbow and pull the bar toward your shoulder. Pause at the top and then slowly lower the bar back to midthigh height. 

5. Standing Bent Rear Delt

Stand next to the end of the barbell so you’re facing away from the landmine. With your feet narrower than shoulder width, grasp the end of the bar with an overhand grip, hinge your hips, and bend forward so your back is flat and you’re looking toward the floor. Slowly raise the bar outward until your arm is parallel to the floor.
 

