Military Made: Fit-for-combat Workout Routine

Get strong enough for battle with this real military workout designed to push your limits.

Second Lieutenant Joshua Stephens is no stranger to the military lifestyle—it's in his blood. Stephens' father was a soldier who served in Special Operations for 21 years, and he's continuing the tradition as the family's first officer.

"I not only want to give back to my country, but I also wanted [to be a part of] an organization that would allow me to constantly push my limitation physically and mentally, all while leading soldiers," Stephens says.

And he got just what he signed up for while learning, growing, and embracing all of the demands and challenges. "Being in the military means you're not working a job, rather living a lifestyle," he says. "You're expected to maintain, at all times, a standard of physical fitness so that you can perform your duties as a soldier and that your unit is combat ready."

To get a real-life idea of how soldiers train and condition themselves, we spent an afternoon with Stephens to run us through one of his routines. Stephens typically trains 5-6 days per week. The following workout is 60-90 minutes.

Day 1

Exercise 1

Heavy Bag How to
Boxer working on heavy bag thumbnail
4 sets
-- reps
60 sec rest
30-minutes of mixed combination broken up with 4 sets of 35 reps of situps.

Exercise 2

Tire Flips How to
Tire Flips thumbnail
5 sets
-- reps
60 sec rest
10-meter flips

Exercise 3

Mountain Climber You'll need: No Equipment How to
Mountain Climber thumbnail
4 sets
25 reps reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 4

Kettlebell Swing You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Swing thumbnail
4 sets
25 reps
-- rest
35 to 45 lbs

Exercise 5

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
4 sets
50 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 6

Bodyweight Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
Squat thumbnail
4 sets
50 reps
60 sec rest
