Military Made: Fit-for-combat Workout Routine

Second Lieutenant Joshua Stephens is no stranger to the military lifestyle—it's in his blood. Stephens' father was a soldier who served in Special Operations for 21 years, and he's continuing the tradition as the family's first officer.

"I not only want to give back to my country, but I also wanted [to be a part of] an organization that would allow me to constantly push my limitation physically and mentally, all while leading soldiers," Stephens says.

And he got just what he signed up for while learning, growing, and embracing all of the demands and challenges. "Being in the military means you're not working a job, rather living a lifestyle," he says. "You're expected to maintain, at all times, a standard of physical fitness so that you can perform your duties as a soldier and that your unit is combat ready."

To get a real-life idea of how soldiers train and condition themselves, we spent an afternoon with Stephens to run us through one of his routines. Stephens typically trains 5-6 days per week. The following workout is 60-90 minutes.