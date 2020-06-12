Even if you’re not training for an MMA fight, there’s no reason not to try training like an MMA fighter. It’ll get your blood pumping, work your muscles in ways your typical biceps curls or squats won’t, and it’s just plain fun.

Peter Lee Thomas, martial artist, fight choreographer, and trainer to A-listers like Halle Berry, shared an MMA workout that does all of the above in an Instagram Live with M&F.

In just 14 minutes, you’ll start to understand just why so many celebrities seem to be getting into combat sports training. Whether your goal is to work on functional strength, learn a new skill, pick up some self-defense know-how, or safely release pent-up frustration, stress, or anger, you’re in the right place.

The routine, which Thomas demonstrates in the video below, calls for two rounds of a 7-move circuit (if you can make it all the way through, that is). You’ll do each exercise for 45 seconds, then take 15 seconds to rest and get ready for the next exercise. Once you’ve gone through all seven moves, rest for 60 seconds and do a second round the same way you did the first.

Shadow Fighting Sprawls with Knee Strike Abs: Kick Outs into Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Triangle Rapid-fire Muay Thai Push Kicks “Teep” (10 right & 10 left) Rocking Chair into Oblique Kick (alternate sides) Clapping Pushups Jump Squats

Attempt to get through the circuit for two full rounds, and make sure you flow from movement to movement with good form. Check yourself against Thomas in the video below as you focus on form, which is key in any MMA workout.

Follow Peter Lee Thomas on Instagram at @peterleethomas to keep up with his workouts.