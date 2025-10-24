When you picture every minute on the minute workouts (EMOM), you think of lifting weights fast while your lungs scream at you to stop, and sweat is pooling at your feet. But what happens when you flip the script and go heavy?

You get stronger—fast.

This 15-minute deadlift EMOM is more than just a workout. It’s a test of strength, focus, and discipline. You’ll load the bar with 90% of your 1-rep max, and at the top of every minute, you’ll pull one crisp, clean rep.

Then you breathe, reset, and do it again. Fifteen reps. Fifteen minutes. Zero wasted effort.

This workout is about owning the weight at your feet, dialing in technique under fatigue, and building confidence that carries over to every other lift you touch. If you’re ready to challenge your mental toughness, step up to the bar and let the clock do the coaching.

Why EMOMs Work

Heavy EMOMs are the combination of discipline and intensity. You’re not maxing out, but you’re flirting on the edge, pulling near-max weight repeatedly when the clock tells you to go again.

Unlike high-rep sets that leave you exhausted or heavy triples that demand lengthy rest periods, the EMOM format maintains high intensity without pushing you to the limit. You get just enough recovery to regroup and go again. Over 15 minutes, that adds up to 15 high-quality reps at 90% of your one rep max, which is a massive dose of strength stimulus in a small window.

Here’s what you’re getting:

Explosive force production under moderate fatigue.

Locked in technique, rep after rep.

Enhanced mental composure when your Central Nervous System starts barking at you around the 10-minute mark.

When you perform every rep with laser focus, you’re not just “getting through it.” You’re reinforcing proper setup, positioning, and bar path over and over again.

EMOM Workout Guidelines

This deadlift session is simple: 90% of your 1-rep max, one rep at the top of every minute, for 15 minutes straight—just you, the bar, and the clock. Doesn’t that sound like fun?

Pick your working weight: 90% of your current 1RM.

Set a timer for 15 minutes.

At the start of each minute, perform one deadlift rep.

Rest and allow for however long it takes to set up for your next rep within the minute.

At the top of the minute, go again.

Safety Note: If your form starts to break down, either end the session early or lower the weight by 5–10%.

And in just 15 minutes, you’ll rack up more quality work than most people do in an entire hour.

EMOM Workout Tips

Here’s how to dial it in.

Warm Up

Just like your car doesn’t go from zero to 100 mph on a cold day, ensure you set aside time to do a thorough warm-up. Your grip, lower back, and glutes and hamstrings need to be ready to go.

Mind Your Max

You’ll build this session around 90% of your one-rep max. If you’re unsure of that number, test it ahead of time or use a reliable calculator; if you’re between less than or more than five pounds, round down, not up. For instance, if the 1 RM calculator says 386 pounds, round down to 380.

Stick to Singles

Treat each rep like a standalone event: reset your stance, grip, and brace every time, and focus on a clean pull and strong lockout.

Programming Options

Are you looking to add this workout to your weekly training schedule? Here are some options:

Strength Phase: Use it once a week as your primary pulling day to improve bar speed and confidence under near-max loads. Peaking Phase: Use it during the 4–6 weeks before a max test or competition to build volume without overtraining. Conditioning Phase: Maintain the EMOM format, but drop to ~75–80% for two reps per minute to increase total workload.

EMOM Workout Cooldown

You just pulled 90% of your 1-rep max deadlift 15 times in 15 minutes. That’s 15 focused reps under pressure, and this is what you’ve gained in 15 minutes.

High-load deadlift volume without burnout.

Bar speed and technique under fatigue.

Grip, core, and toughness that carry over to every other lift.

Now it’s time to wind it down with some options below.

Bodyweight Hip Extensions: 2 sets of 15 reps to reset the hips and low back.

Belly Breathing in Supine: 3–5 minutes to bring the nervous system down.

Light Bike Work: 5–10 minutes to flush the legs and back.

Wasn’t that fun?