When you picture every minute on the minute workouts (EMOM), you think of lifting weights fast while your lungs scream at you to stop, and sweat is pooling at your feet. But what happens when you flip the script and go heavy?
You get stronger—fast.
This 15-minute deadlift EMOM is more than just a workout. It’s a test of strength, focus, and discipline. You’ll load the bar with 90% of your 1-rep max, and at the top of every minute, you’ll pull one crisp, clean rep.
Then you breathe, reset, and do it again. Fifteen reps. Fifteen minutes. Zero wasted effort.
This workout is about owning the weight at your feet, dialing in technique under fatigue, and building confidence that carries over to every other lift you touch. If you’re ready to challenge your mental toughness, step up to the bar and let the clock do the coaching.
Heavy EMOMs are the combination of discipline and intensity. You’re not maxing out, but you’re flirting on the edge, pulling near-max weight repeatedly when the clock tells you to go again.
Unlike high-rep sets that leave you exhausted or heavy triples that demand lengthy rest periods, the EMOM format maintains high intensity without pushing you to the limit. You get just enough recovery to regroup and go again. Over 15 minutes, that adds up to 15 high-quality reps at 90% of your one rep max, which is a massive dose of strength stimulus in a small window.
Here’s what you’re getting:
When you perform every rep with laser focus, you’re not just “getting through it.” You’re reinforcing proper setup, positioning, and bar path over and over again.
This deadlift session is simple: 90% of your 1-rep max, one rep at the top of every minute, for 15 minutes straight—just you, the bar, and the clock. Doesn’t that sound like fun?
Safety Note: If your form starts to break down, either end the session early or lower the weight by 5–10%.
And in just 15 minutes, you’ll rack up more quality work than most people do in an entire hour.
Here’s how to dial it in.
Just like your car doesn’t go from zero to 100 mph on a cold day, ensure you set aside time to do a thorough warm-up. Your grip, lower back, and glutes and hamstrings need to be ready to go.
You’ll build this session around 90% of your one-rep max. If you’re unsure of that number, test it ahead of time or use a reliable calculator; if you’re between less than or more than five pounds, round down, not up. For instance, if the 1 RM calculator says 386 pounds, round down to 380.
Treat each rep like a standalone event: reset your stance, grip, and brace every time, and focus on a clean pull and strong lockout.
Are you looking to add this workout to your weekly training schedule? Here are some options:
You just pulled 90% of your 1-rep max deadlift 15 times in 15 minutes. That’s 15 focused reps under pressure, and this is what you’ve gained in 15 minutes.
Bodyweight Hip Extensions: 2 sets of 15 reps to reset the hips and low back.
Belly Breathing in Supine: 3–5 minutes to bring the nervous system down.
Light Bike Work: 5–10 minutes to flush the legs and back.
Wasn’t that fun?