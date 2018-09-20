The Treadmill Grip-Strength Challenge

WHAT IT IS



This simple treadmill stroll tests your grip strength and mental fortitude. You’ll walk on a treadmill, at an easy pace, holding two 45-pound plates, dumbbells, or kettlebells for as long as you can.

HOW TO DO IT

Stand on the belt of the treadmill holding two kettlebells. Have a gym buddy start the treadmill for you and be there to stop it when you fatigue. As a bonus: Having a partner present will help keep you safe and push you harder.

WHY DO IT

You’ll gain serious gripping power as you fight to hang on to the weights. Also, fighting the urge to give in and push yourself will make you just straight-up tougher.

WHEN TO DO IT

The best time to perform this challenge is at the end of any workout. Due to its taxing nature, you may want to give yourself two days of rest before you try it again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

You’re going to feel like you can go for miles at the start— but that will quickly fade. To fight poor posture—which will occur as you tire—squeeze your shoulder blades together and puff out your chest.

PERFORMANCE TIP

If your gym allows it, chalk up your hands to give yourself an edge in the grip department.