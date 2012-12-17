The best athletes and bodybuilders in the world weren’t born with superhuman strength and chiseled abs. At one point, they were just like you: a true newbie, a beginner, and not altogether certain of what to do first. In times like these, you need a blueprint to tell you exactly what to do in the gym, when to do it, and what kinds of foods and supplements to put in your body. That’s what you have here—a starter’s guide to get you going so that two months from now you’ll be ready to graduate from beginner status—with a bigger, stronger, leaner physique to show for it.