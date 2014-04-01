10 Form Mistakes You Need to Fix Now

If done correctly, lifting weights is an extremely safe mode of fitness. But walk through any average gym and you’ll see person after person using bad technique and risking injury. Maybe they’re using the wrong setup, using the wrong muscles, or straining their joints. What's even worse is that everyone keeps making the same mistakes over and over again. It's time to put an end to bad form at the gym, or wherever you train.

Here are the 10 of the most common technique mistakes people make when lifting weights and working out in general, and exactly how to fix them. Once you do, you’ll start building more muscle and strength in no time.