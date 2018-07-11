5 Kettlebell Workouts for Every Skill Level

The origin of  kettlebell workouts remains a matter of debate, but there’s no debating the fact that they’re one of the best tools to build muscle and burn fat.

Early in the 20th century, well-traveled strongmen like Eugen Sandow (yes, that Sandow) began featuring kettlebells in their shows. However, subsequent wars caused a divide between Western and Eastern training methodologies, and the humble kettlebell fell out of favor with the training public. Now, of course, they’re back in full force.

“Kettlebells are popular because they are extremely effective and efficient and don’t take up much space,” says Max Shank, a finess author and the owner of Ambition Athletics (maxshank.com).

Shank’s love affair with kettlebells isn’t unfounded. Ask a room full of fitness experts why they like kettlebells so much, and you’re bound to get a host of overlapping answers, ranging from their ability to build strength, power, and mobility to their versatility as a fat-burning, physique-carving wonder tool.

Even better: Science backs up these claims. A 2010 study published in the Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research found that kettlebells provided subjects with a boost in their three-rep-max (3RM) bench press and 3RM clean and jerk, as well as lower-back endurance.

Another study published in the same journal that year showed kettlebells also provide lifters a swift kick to the metabolic gonads, increasing subjects’ VO2 max by statistically significant levels. Similar studies on bells have shown improvements in testosterone and growth hormone release, both of which play a huge role in how big, strong, and lean you can become.

“Some people call the kettlebell the Swiss Army knife of gym equipment,” says Allan Phillips, C.S.C.S., a StrongFirst Level II kettlebell instructor. “You can train many athletic qualities at a very high level using only a single kettlebell. Not many other modalities can match that versatility.”

So if you’re interested in improving your kettlebell proficiency, try one of the routines that follow. Then, once you’re comfortable with the basics, you can try freestyling a few routines of your own. Already a kettlebell connoisseur? Don’t worry, we have a few routines that will challenge you, too.

Kettlebell Swing
5 Kettlebell Workouts for Every Skill Level

Beginner: Basic Bell Work

Get started with this higher-volume, lower-intensity workout to develop the proper movement pattern without wrecking your back.

As with any exercise, if you feel your form begin to degrade, terminate the set immediately.

Get the “One-Move Kettlebbell Interval Workout for Beginners workout” here.

Intermediate: Level Up

You don’t have to train with only kettlebells to reap their functional benefits. In fact, you can maximize your training efforts by incorporating them into other lifting, body-weight, or cardio routines.

Try this three-phase workout from Phillips to build power, strength, and kettlebell skill.

Get the “3-Phase Kettlebell Routine for Strength and Power” here.

Advanced: Bottoms Up

As the name implies, bottoms-up moves have you hold the bell so that the butt (or bottom) of it is facing toward the ceiling. This creates a ton of instability, which challenges the stabilizers in your core and shoulders.

Try the following workout, created by Mike Salemi, a Kettlebell Master of Sport (mikesalemi.io), which also incorporates two bells, further raising your kettlebell game.

Get the “3 Move Bottoms-up Advanced Kettlebell Workout” here.

Pro Level: Integrated Circuit Training

Once you’ve become proficient with kettlebells, you can begin to incorporate them into more diversified workouts. This sinister-looking routine from Ollie Quinn, SFG II, does just that.

Anyone can do it, but this workout requires strength, endurance, kettlebell skill, and, above all else, serious grit.

Get the “Pro-level Integrated Circuit Training Kettlebell Workout” here.

Bonus Workout: One Bell, One Complex

Finally, to diversify your kettlebell portfolio while getting stronger and leaner, try this routine crafted by trainer (and former M&F cover model) Don Saladino, the guy who got Ryan Reynolds shredded for Deadpool 2. Saladino designed this workout with quality in mind.

Get the “The Advanced Kettlebell Workout You Can Do in Less Than 30 Min.” here.

