10 Training Mistakes That Kill Progress

There are plenty of reasons why your gym progress has hit the skids. Whether it has to do with poor nutritional choices, ineffective workout strategy, not enough attention paid to recovery, or just a poor state of mind—your fitness goals can be sabotaged by mistakes you have no idea you’re even making.

That being said, there’s no mistake that can’t be corrected, and here, we look at the most common ones people make and tell you how to correct them so you can get back on track and ready to make some serious progress again.