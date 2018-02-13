Per Bernal / M+F Magazine

The 3 Best Power Exercises to Build Upper-body Explosiveness

These three moves are your tickets to serious upper-body power.

lee boyce thumbnail by CPT
When you think of explosive moves, lower-body plyometric exercises probably come to mind. But there's just as much of an opportunity to build explosiveness in your upper body and master moves like the clapping pullup, or even the muscle-up.

Moves like these will set you apart from average gym-goers and are sure to impress pretty much everyone, but training for them isn't always the most intuitive process.

Use these three power-based exercises to help build upper-body explosiveness.

James Michelfelder
1. Medicine Ball Slam

Hold a medicine ball overhead and, in one motion, propel the ball to the floor, using your entire body.

Perform sets of 6 to 15 reps.

Dustin Snipes
2. Plyometric Pushup

Perform a basic pushup but with enough force so that your hands leave the ground. Do not clap them, though.

Perform sets of 6 to 10 reps.

James Michelfelder
3. Overhead Throw

Find an empty field or gym with a high ceiling. Holding a med ball in a full squat, fully extend your body and launch the ball behind you.

Repeat for sets of 4 to 6 throws.

