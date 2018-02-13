The 3 Best Power Exercises to Build Upper-body Explosiveness

When you think of explosive moves, lower-body plyometric exercises probably come to mind. But there's just as much of an opportunity to build explosiveness in your upper body and master moves like the clapping pullup, or even the muscle-up.

Moves like these will set you apart from average gym-goers and are sure to impress pretty much everyone, but training for them isn't always the most intuitive process.

Use these three power-based exercises to help build upper-body explosiveness.