3 Keys to Looking and Being Strong

Blend the principles of powerlifting and bodybuilding to build greater strength.

If you want to maximize your true strength and also sport a chiseled physique, a lot needs to be put into the equation. You want to be as strong as you can possibly be, but also want the hours of toil in the weight room to result in a physique that leaves no doubt as to whether you lift or not.

You don't have to choose one or the other; you may have seen the powerlifter who is strong as an ox but lacks the optics of a bodybuilder. Or perhaps the bodybuilder who looks like he's carved out of granite but can’t bench big weight.

Naturally, you want the positives of both scenarios. And, if you follow some simple guidelines, it's more than possible to achieve. We want to blend the principles and methods of powerlifting and bodybuilding to build strong and chiseled muscles.

What follows are foolproof keys to maxing out both size and strength. 

eclipse_images / Getty
1. Off-season Hypertrophy Training

To gain some serious size you should have an “off-season” during which your goals focus around hypertrophy, and strength gains take a backseat. During this period, focus on high reps, short rest periods, and more isolation movements to hit each muscle. This period should last 12-16 weeks, and should obviously be far away from your next powerlifting competition. Don’t abandon compound movements during this period, but do a higher percentage of assistance work compared to the big three lifts.

LeoPatrizi / Getty
2. Mixing Powerlifting and Bodybuilding

During your powerlifting “season” think of each workout as two separate workouts. The first part will be your big, heavy compound movements. This is the powerlifting-influenced part of your workout. We want heavy weights, low reps, and longer rest periods. Include 2-3 exercises in this “powerlifting” style. The second part of the workout is the bodybuilding portion. Here, you're going to do isolation movements, high reps, and short rest periods. This part of your workout should consist of 5-7 exercises done with short rest periods (60-90 seconds).

Xsandra / Getty
3. Diet and Nutrition

If you want to be strong and look good, your diet has to be on-point year-round. You don’t need to take it to extremes like a bodybuilder getting ready for a show, but you can’t eat pizza and fried chicken every meal either.

The most important part of your diet is to eat at least 1g of protein per pound of bodyweight, preferably more like 1.2-1.5g per pound of bodyweight.

If you gain weight easily, watch your carb intake.

Eat plenty of fresh vegetables.

Lastly, stay away from processed and fried foods as much as possible.

