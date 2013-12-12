4 Small Workout Tweaks for Bigger Muscle Gains

It’s amazing how the smallest changes can bust a plateau. Adjust your stance or grip, set the bench to an incline instead of flat, or change implements from a barbell to a dumbbell, and you’ve suddenly expanded your exercise options widely with only the slightest effort.

If your gym is well-equipped, there may be an infinite number of ways to expand your exercise repertoire that you haven’t taken advantage of yet. If it isn’t, you just have to get creative. The following are some variables you can change.