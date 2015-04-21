6 Common Gym Moves You Can Skip

1. The Pec Deck

The Pec Deck is not necessarily bad for putting mass on your chest. However, with all the benching and other pressing movements you’ve probably already incorporated in your program (along with texting, video game playing and everything else that gives you a forward/rounded shoulder posture) you probably don’t need to escalate the problem with tons of pec-shortening isolation work.

Add in some additional upper body pulling work, like seated rows, instead. This will improve your posture and give you the appearance of a bigger chest - which is what you are really after anyway.