6 Doctor-Approved Tips for Training With an Injury

But that no longer has to be the case. By mixing up your workouts and modifying your favorite moves, you can remain active as you heal.
To learn more, we spoke to Dr. Natalie E. Azar, MD, assistant professor of Medicine and Rheumatology at NYU Langone Medical Center. She specializes in joint, bone, and musculoskeletal health, and treats everything from autoimmune disorders to arthritis and soft tissue injuries. So, she knows what it takes to get you back on your feet and into the squat rack after an injury. Heed her tips:
Try RICE
No, not the food. The tried-and-true RICE method (rest, ice, compression, elevation) is a good starting point after sustaining an injury. “Injuries and pain thresholds are different from person to person,” says Azar. If your discomfort goes away after icing, or once you begin moving, you’re probably safe to continue training.
Consult an Expert
If you have persistent pain or don’t feel any better after a few days, don’t force the issue. Instead, enlist a professional. A doctor will check to make sure you haven't torn something that requires surgical repair.
“If you’re unsure, get evaluated,” advises Azar. She says that consulting a physical therapist or sports medicine doctor is a great option. If you don’t have one of those, no worries—start with your primary care doctor, and they will refer to the right place.
Stay Active
“We know through experience and research that patients always do better when they remain active,” Azar says. “The first message that I communicate is that, in some capacity, you should be physically active. It could be walking, biking, swimming…it’s about finding what works for you.”
Take It Slow and Modify
Once you’re cleared to exercise—and, you’ll typically be cleared for at least some form of movement right away—ease into it.
“For chronic back pain or other issues, know that you might have to modify exercises or do new things altogether,” says Azar. “It's hard to stop running or playing tennis if you love it, but keep on looking. There could be a new exercise just around the corner that you may end up really loving, so it's good to be open minded rather than mourning an activity you can no longer do.”
“If you have a rotator cuff problem, only working one arm isn't great, so avoid shoulder work in general,” Azar says. “You might still be able to do biceps or even chest exercises with modifications, but mostly do core, lower body, and cardio.”