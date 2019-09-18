6 Doctor-Approved Tips for Training With an Injury

Elite athletes, weekend warriors, and even the casual gym-goer will tell you that there’s nothing worse than being sidelined with an injury. In the past, an injury meant you either had to endure pain or skip your favorite exercise when something in the body goes awry.

But that no longer has to be the case. By mixing up your workouts and modifying your favorite moves, you can remain active as you heal.

To learn more, we spoke to Dr. Natalie E. Azar, MD, assistant professor of Medicine and Rheumatology at NYU Langone Medical Center. She specializes in joint, bone, and musculoskeletal health, and treats everything from autoimmune disorders to arthritis and soft tissue injuries. So, she knows what it takes to get you back on your feet and into the squat rack after an injury. Heed her tips: