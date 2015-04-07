6 Reasons Why You're Soft

Not Enough H2O

The muscle gains you’ve made may be hiding underneath a layer of bloat due to a lack of water. There are numerous recommendations on the minimum amount of water an individual takes in depending on gender, weight, workout intensity, etc. From eight, eight ounce glasses to upwards of two gallons daily, it runs the gamut. On average, a gallon (128 ounces) is recommended for those using a pre-workout supplement. Aim for that and see how you feel and analyze how you look. You may not see the physical difference in the first few days. Stick with it. Added benefits include overall clarity, decreased headaches, less fatigue and more. Important to add…there’s such a thing as too much water, too. Don’t over hydrate.