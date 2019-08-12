6 Things Personal Trainers Can't Stand

Congratulations. If you’re reading this, then we assume you’ve decided to hire a personal trainer. Your new training guru won’t just help keep you motivated and on track, but also provide you with knowledge that you can carry with you throughout your training journey. That is, if they stick around.

The reality is that trainers want your business, but if they feel like their time is being wasted—or even disrespected—then you can expect to be dumped. We tapped NYC-based personal trainer Brad Baldwin, CSCS, MS, and owner of Brad Baldwin Fitness (bradbaldwinfitness.com) and Jeb Stuart Johnston, an NYC-based personal trainer and nutrition coach specializing in body recomposition and lifestyle transformation (jebstuartjohnston.com), to find out their biggest trainee pet-peeves.

Read up, and then don’t be that guy. Happy training.