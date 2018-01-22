Workout Tips
6 Ways to Squat for More Size, Strength, and Power
There's more than one way to perform the ultimate lower-body move, and we've got them here.
Without a doubt, squatting is one of the most versatile exercises you can incorporate into your training routine. Performed correctly, the popular lower-body, compound exercise can help you maintain your motor functions, excel in sports, enhancing total-body strength and development, and improve your ability to perform simple day-to-day tasks.
Of all the lower-body exercises, the barbell back squat remains the gold standard for most seasoned weightlifters. However, it's not the only way to perform a squat. With just a few tweaks and/or some equipment switches, there are a handful of additional ways to knock out a few reps of this legs-blasting move while getting the same great results. So whether you’re a beginner, a novice, or a competition-level athlete, there's a squat that's right for you, and we'll help you find it here.