7 Signs You Hired the Right Personal Trainer

A personal trainer can be your best asset in meeting your fitness goals. But how do you know you picked the right one?

Eric Broser
If you are a complete novice in the gym, or even have experience but want to take your results to the next level, hiring a qualified and quality personal trainer is a smart move to make. However, as simple as it sounds, it’s not always an easy task—many important elements are necessary when entering into this relationship. 

Sometimes it’s enough to find someone who is educated and experienced, because, as individuals, we each have specific needs, fitness goals, and traits. You must make sure that the trainer you choose to work with long term can check all of your boxes, or you’ll never achieve the results you desire. Here are seven signs that you picked the right personal trainer.

1. Your trainer never looks at their phone during a session.

Any coach that texts, browses the web, or takes calls (unless it’s an emergency) while working with you is not worth your time (because apparently you are not worth theirs). Their attention should be placed squarely upon you during every rep of every set, just as a surgeon would be on a patient while operating. So, if your trainer leaves their phone alone, you are likely in good hands.

2. Your trainer knows exactly how to motivate you.

Just as different types of music inspire each of us, we also respond best to certain types of verbal motivation. Some people like a more aggressive approach, while others prefer their trainer to be more subtle and supportive. Negative reinforcement works great for some trainees, but for others feels demeaning or disrespectful. If your trainer always seems to know exactly what to say  and how to say it when the going gets tough, you probably have found a real gem. 

3. Your trainer doesn’t just count reps, but keeps a close eye on your technique.

Time and again, I have witnessed trainers in the gym do nothing more than assign an exercise and count the reps. This is one aspect of the job, but a good coach will also make sure you are utilizing proper technique, a productive rep tempo, and remaining focused throughout each set. So if your trainer is watching you closely, constantly stressing proper form, and reminding you to stretch and squeeze, you know he or she is interested in getting you maximum results.

4. Your trainer demonstrates each exercise and explains exactly which muscles are affected.

Even if you have some experience in the gym, your trainer should demonstrate every movement before you perform it, just in case you have been doing it wrong or are missing out on some subtleties that can enhance your results. In addition, it’s vital that you are aware of precisely which muscle (or muscles), is being targeted so that you can make a deep connection on every rep. If your trainer is getting their hands dirty and leading by example, you can definitely check off another box on the “pros” list.

5. Your trainer asks you relevant questions throughout the workout.

While it’s often true that silence is golden, there are definitely times when your coach should be running their mouth. Questions such as, “How are you feeling?”, “Is the weight too light or heavy?”, and “Are you feeling the exercise where you should be?” must be asked many times during a session to make sure everything is on track. Feedback from a client is essential to any trainer worth his or her salt.

6. Your trainer is creative.

When a trainer has you doing the same workouts over and over again, this is likely a sign of laziness, poor imagination, or lack of experience or education. There is no reason your workouts shouldn’t be fun, interesting, and unique at every session. Your coach should want you to not only feel challenged, but to also enjoy the process. A client that loathes his or her workouts is one that will quit shortly after starting. So if you find yourself looking forward each day to what your trainer has in store for you, make sure you keep them close.

7. Your trainer is punctual and engaged entirely with you from beginning to end of every workout.

Just as a trainer hates when their client is constantly late, you must always remember that respect is a two-way street. If you find yourself waiting for your coach to arrive, and perhaps even having your sessions cut short, this is completely unacceptable. Additionally, while any of us can be distracted by our own personal problems, a solid coach will put that aside during a session and make sure all the attention is firmly on you. So, if your trainer is always ready for you upon your arrival and gives you their full attention and focus from the first to last rep, you may have found the perfect trainer.

