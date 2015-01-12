7 Tips for Finding the Perfect Gym

Finding the best gym can be compared to forging a new relationship. With a bit of personal reflection, pre-planning and some vetting you’ll be on the path to what stands to be your match made in heaven (at least when it comes to this key element of your fitness journey).

You are investing your time, money and energy into a gym. You want to be certain you’ve made the best choice for you and your training goals. You may be enticed to base your decision off of online reviews or friends’ recommendations. That’s an excellent starting point, but there should be a few more components to consider.