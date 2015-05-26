7 Ways to Avoid Getting a Dad Bod

The "dad bod" craze is all the rage right now, and it's confusing bodybuilders everywhere. Don't get us wrong, there are plenty of dads out there (ahem, Hugh Jackman) doing work in the gym. That said, this term describes the physique that falls right between lean and overweight.

A Clemson University student wrote an essay noting its merits, saying the body type says "I go to the gym occasionally but I also drink heavily on the weekends and enjoy eating eight slices of pizza at a time." Some consider it a good thing because it makes a person more relatable.

Our stance on dad bods is simple: it's not the pizza and weekend drinking that's giving you a dad bod—it's your mentality. Most guys don't head to the gym with the goal of looking more like someone's slightly fit father. That comes from a lack of focus. If you're going to hit the gym, why not give it your all to reach the goal you started out toward?

If you follow these seven fitness tips, you'll steadily work your way out of the dad zone.