7 Ways to Squat for More Size, Strength, and Power

1. Barbell Front Squat

Advantages: Balanced legs, core, and upper-back strength, harder to cheat.

The front squat is quickly gaining popularity among a wide variety of athletes, partially because of its prominence in CrossFit culture. It's also a crucial component of Olympic lifts. Whatever the reason you do it, it's an outstanding movement, not least of all because it's harder to perform badly than a back squat.

By placing the barbell across your shoulders in front of the body, the front squat puts much more emphasis on the quadriceps and upper back than the traditional back squat, but still trains the glutes and hamstrings effectively.

Cues: To perform the clean grip technique, grab the barbell with a grip slightly wider than shoulder-width. Swing your elbows under the bar until they are pointing forward and the barbell rests across your shoulders in front of you. Keep your elbows pointed forward throughout the movement. Squat while keeping your weight on your heels. Keep your chest and elbows up. If you have elbow, rotator cuff, wrist, and/or shoulders issues, it's best to avoid this variation.