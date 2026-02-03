Talent is a given in the NFL. What separates players isn’t always explosiveness or potential. It’s reliability under pressure–when things don’t go the way that they were diagramed during practice.

As injuries reshaped depth charts and tested continuity this past season for the San Francisco 49ers, they moved forward with an unsettling calm. Their standard never fluctuated, nor did their expectations soften. For wide receiver Skyy Moore, who stepped into a fluid role that demanded constant readiness, the experience reinforced a belief he’s been quietly building: durability as a competitive advantage.

“They have a way they do things,” Moore said. “They had a culture, and they knew their culture. It made it easy for me to fall in line.”

That clarity—organizational, physical, and mental—helped shape how Moore approached his preparation this season. He wasn’t on a quest to do more, but to do and be better. Not to chase moments, but to be ready when they arrived.

The Standard Is The Standard

From the outside, residence can come across as reactive. Inside the 49ers’ locker room, Moore says it’s premeditated. “It starts from the top down,” he explained. “From Kyle (Shanahan) and John (Lynch) setting the standard, and then having leaders like George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, and Christian McCaffrey—that makes everything easier.”

The 49ers led the league in adjusted games lost in 2025. Twenty players ended up on reserve lists by the season’s end. When injuries would surface, the preparation didn’t change. Roles shifted, but expectations remained fixed. Moore, who served as a flexible depth piece in a receiver room that demanded adaptability, prepared knowing he had to be ready for whatever the game called for.

“I was one of those flex guys,” he said. “If someone went down, I had to know all the positions. So I’m preparing every single week as if something might happen.”

That approach doubled the typical cognitive load. Different responsibilities, different alignments, and less margin for error. “I learned my mental capacity is up there,” Moore said. “Once you get into the thick of it, I feel like I handled that pretty well.”

As the 49ers leading return an, the two-time Super Bowl champion (with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and 2023) finished the season with a combined 1,198 return yards—including 907 on kickoffs and 291 on punts—in 17 games, exemplifying his adaptability. He also added 5 receptions for 87 yards as a wide receiver.

In a league where confidence is often mistaken for arrogance, Moore’s come from something quieter: competence. Knowing he’d already done the work.

It’s All About Control

Speed opens doors in the NFL. Balance keeps them from slamming shut. When Moore reflects on his development, the biggest shift wasn’t faster times or heavier lifts. It was body awareness.

“Body control and balance,” he says. “Those two things don’t get talked about enough.”

Wide receivers live in compromised positions—twisting midair, planting off unstable bases, decelerating under contact. Moore realized that traditional training doesn’t always prepare him for those realities. “You’re putting your body in difficult positions all the time,” he explains. “If your balance isn’t right, that’s where things go wrong.”

Earlier in his career, training was blunt-force preparation: Lift heavy, run fast, repeat. It was useful, but incomplete. Over time, Moore began asking himself just how well his body worked.

“What little muscles help me run fast?” he recalls. “How much sleep do I need to feel good the next day? How do I keep my body loose enough to perform week after week?”

This season marked a turning point. After dealing with injuries in prior years, Moore finished this season healthy. He attributed this to training in new ways to help his body be able to sustain the unconventional movements that come from being on the field.

Training For Longevity

Moore recently leaned into GOATA-inspired movement work. Greatest Of All Time Actions is a system centered on alignment, balance, and efficiency. The work was subtle, almost unimpressive to watch, but the results weren’t.

“It’s small movements,” Moore says. “But they’ve helped me a lot.”

Working with his trainer through All Is Well KCthat protect joints and distribute force more intelligently. The goal wasn’t intensity—it was sustainability.

“This was the first season I was through and through healthy,” he says. Recovery became a pillar of his performance, not an afterthought. Moore also incorporated electronic muscle stimulation into his routine—a modality also used by teammates like Kittle and McCaffrey.

“When you see guys like that using it and having the results they have,” Moore says, “You know you’re on the right track.”

His weekly rhythm also reflects that intentionality:

Monday: Full-body lift to maintain strength

Full-body lift to maintain strength Tuesday: Upper-body work paired with mobility and recovery

Upper-body work paired with mobility and recovery Wednesday: High-intensity practice and vision training

High-intensity practice and vision training Friday: Massage, recovery, and nervous system reset

Massage, recovery, and nervous system reset Saturday: Nutrition, hydration and game-day prep

“Once I step on the field, I can’t think about anything else,” Moore says. “I can’t worry about my calf or back. Once it’s go time, nothing else matters.” That clarity, he says, only exists when preparation has already absorbed the stress.

Opportunity Is Conditional

The NFL doesn’t reward intention. It rewards readiness. Moore spoke on missing opportunities earlier in his career—moments that arrived before he was fully prepared to seize them.

“I’ve missed opportunities before,” he says. “And I didn’t get another one for a couple of years.”

This season helped sharpen his perspective. Opportunity isn’t something to chase. It’s something to be ready for. That mindset has extended beyond the field. He’s become more disciplined with nutrition—cutting back on sugar, improvising energy consistency, and prioritizing feeling the best he can day to day.

“I used to eat terrible,” he admits. “Now it’s about eating clean enough to feel good every day.” The payoff isn’t cosmetic, but more operational. More energy. Better recovery. Fewer distractions.

For Moore, strength isn’t measured by what he can produce on his best day. It’s measured by how reliably he shows up across a season. And in a league in which volatility can be a certainty, that might be the most valuable skill of all.

“If you want to make the most of your opportunities,” he says, “you’ve got to be healthy, and you’ve got to be prepared.”

GOATA-Inspired Workout: Build Balance, Control, and Availability

Purpose: Improve lower-body alignment, balance, and durability — the same qualities Moore credits for staying healthy.

Frequency: 2–3x per week

Focus: Control > load

Warm-Up (10 minutes)

Barefoot ankle circles – 2 x 10 each direction

Big toe lifts (standing) – 3 x 10

Hip airplanes – 2 x 6 per side

Main Work

Split-Stance Hip Shift Holds: 3 x 30 seconds per side Single-Leg Balance Reach: 3 x 8 per side Reach forward, diagonal, and lateral Offset Goblet Squat: 4 x 6 Hold weight slightly to one side to challenge balance Reverse Lunge to Knee Drive (Slow Tempo): 3 x 6 per side 3-second descent Single-Leg RDL (Barefoot if possible): 3 x 8 per side Control the bottom position

Finish: Mobility Reset

• 90/90 hip switches – 2 x 10

• Calf stretch with toe extension – 60 seconds per side

