28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
Shifting the barbell from the back to the front is a whole different ballgame for your squat setup. If you rush it, the bar rolls forward, pulling your elbows down or folding your torso into a good morning. Miss one detail, and the lift unravels fast.
Front squat setups will look different due to mobility issues, comfort, and grip preference, but the principles remain the same. Front squats require a secure rack position, upper-back tension, a solid brace, and a stance that allows you to go deep.
This pre-lift checklist walks you through the fundamentals of the front squat setup, step by step. When you dial it in, the bar stays racked, your torso is tall, and your quads will reach a new level of awesomeness.
Having the barbell across your chest adds a new level of discomfort to the squat, so pay attention to your setup to avoid increasing it.
Before the grip, elbows, or stance, you need the bar set at the correct height. Get this wrong, and you’ll waste energy before you begin. A clean rack setup allows you to unrack tall, keeping your torso stacked and your elbows ready to rise.
Internal cue: Feel the bar on the shoulders.
External cue: Set the bar at collarbone height.
Coach’s tip: Decide your grip style before you unrack—clean grip, cross-arm, or straps. The idea here is to minimize decisions once you are under the bar.
There is one core front squat principle: your shoulders, not your hands, support the bar. Choose a grip that keeps your elbows high and your torso tall. With the options below, it
is essential to keep your wrist pain-free, keep your elbows up, and have the bar sitting across your shoulders.
Internal cue: Relax the hands, support the bar with the shoulders.
External cue: Elbows and chest up.
Coach’s tip: If the rack position doesn’t feel right, rerack and start again.
If the front squat has a make-or-break detail, this is it. High elbows and an engaged upper back create the shelf that keeps the bar stable. The proper elbow position and a tight upper back keep your torso upright, allowing you to squat rather than tilt forward. Let either one slip, and the bar travels forward, compromising the lift.
Internal cue: Upper back tall and tight.
External cue: Drive your elbows to the ceiling.
Coach’s Tip: Engage your upper back and keep your chest proud to keep your elbows up.
You need to unrack in a way that preserves everything you set above. The goal is to move the bar from the rack to your stance without disrupting posture or tension.
Internal cue: Tall spine, core engaged.
External cue: Pull your head to the ceiling.
Coach’s Tip: Taking more than 3 steps back wastes unnecessary energy.
The front squat requires a foot position that allows you to sit between the knees rather than over them, and keeps your torso upright with the bar stacked over your center of mass.
Internal cue: Feel the whole foot on the floor.
External cue: Push your big toe into the floor.
Coach’s Tip: The ideal stance varies from lifter to lifter, and it’s best to get a feel for it before you unrack. Perform three jump squats and notice where your feet land on the third because that will be your stance.
Rooting your feet into the ground gives your hips and knees a stable platform to squat from and helps keep the bar stacked over your mid-foot.
Internal cue: Feel your feet grip the floor.
External cue: Spread the floor apart.
Coach’s Tip: After the rooting, reengage your big toe.
Take a second or two to review the checklist below before crushing your set.
If everything feels locked in, you’re clear to squat.
Avoid these common setup mistakes that cause the bar to dump forward or your torso to fold.
The front squat rewards lifters who pay attention to the details. A clean rack position, high elbows, a tight upper back, and a solid brace are non-negotiable if you want to squat heavy.
Master the setup—and the strength gains will be sure to follow.