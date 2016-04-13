8 Common Mistakes to Avoid to Get Shredded for Summer

You Train What You Like

Most people finish off their workouts with a few sets of abs. If this were result producing, we would see a lot more people walking around with a six pack. In the same vein, most guys love to train arms, but seem to forget to train their legs with the same dedication.

Basic rule: Fat does not retract, so doing abs at the end of each session won’t get rid of the fat on top. Also, the body requires balance. Would you train only your left arm? I don’t think so. So training your left side as much as your right side makes as much sense as training your upper body as much as your lower body.

Gains on your legs can even boost your upper body gains, and I’m not even talking about how much fat you can burn during an intense leg session.