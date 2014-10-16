9 Ways to Boost Your Muscle Pump During Workouts

In the iconic film “Pumping Iron,” the great Arnold Schwarzenegger equates the sensation of creating a good muscle pump with that of experiencing orgasm. Not sure I go that far, but I do agree that filling the target muscle(s) with mass quantities of blood during a gut-busting workout is a special feeling.

A skin-splitting pump is actually more than just a “wonderful sensation,” it’s also a good indication that you are well rested, properly nourished and adequately focused on your training. In addition, maximizing blood flow to the working muscles will assist in spurring hypertrophy by feeding them with essential nutrients like amino acids, anabolic hormones, oxygen and more.

Achieving a crazy pump should be one of the goals you shoot for at each and every workout (along with progressive overload). So with that in mind, here are some of the best ways to prime and produce the pump.