9 Ways to Maintain Your Mental Toughness for More Muscle Gain

1. Change Your Mindset

As soon as I'm done with my workout I tell myself, "you didn't have to do that," says strength and conditioning coach, Jason Glass. Just this morning I woke up at 6 AM and I did not feel like working out. I was tired from travel and just not into it. But like a lot of people fail to do, I sucked it up and got my run in. After I was done I said to myself, "you didn't have to do that."

"I hear people every day say "I have to go workout," like it's a bad thing they are forced to do. Nobody's forcing you to do this. Change your mindset! When you workout you're doing something purely for you. This mindset empowers me to to wake up early and get that workout in or push past that last grueling set. Everything I do in my workout benefits me, says Glass."

Jason Glass is one of the world’s top strength and conditioning coaches focusing on rotational power. Jason trains and consults for athletes and teams from the PGA Tour, NFL, and NHL. He is an international lecturer and presenter on the topic of human performance and athletic development. Jason is the host of the Coach Glass Podcast, which you can download from iTunes.

