Lifters want to see gains sooner, but often blow past a vital part of the lift, the setup. It’s the time when you set yourself up for success, but some don’t take it seriously. It might be okay not to worry about your biceps curl setup, but it’s different for the barbell bent-over row.

The barbell bent-over row isn’t complex. Hinge, pull the bar to your torso, and build a bigger back. But many lifters get the setup wrong. Instead, they end up jerking the bar, standing taller with each rep, and wondering why their lower back feels smoked.

That means your setup matters just as much as your pull. Start the first rep with a loose hinge, a soft brace, or disengaged lats, and the lift falls apart in a hurry.

This checklist breaks down the setup step by step to stop that from happening. It might feel deliberate at first, but repetition makes it automatic. When your setup is tight, your rows get stronger, cleaner, and far more effective.

Step-by-Step Barbell Bent-Over Row Checklist

There’s an often forgotten maxim in the weight room: safety first. Gains and results are vital, but they shouldn’t be at the expense of injury. Here’s how to get gains safely with the barbell bent-over row.

Step 1: Bar Position and Foot Placement

A solid bent-over row starts with stable feet and a bar positioned so it can travel straight and close to your body. If the bar starts too far forward, it will stay there, and your lower back will work overtime to compensate.

Stand with your feet about hip-width apart Toes straight or slightly turned out Position the bar directly over your midfoot Distribute your weight through the heel, big toe, and pinky toe

Internal cue: Feel the whole foot.

External cue: Bar over the laces.

Coach’s tip: If you feel unsteady before you hinge, you’re not balanced. Reset your feet and center the bar before moving on.

Step 2: Rooting and Lower-Body Tension

The bent-over row trains your back, but your lower body supports and stabilizes the movement. If there’s no tension, your hinge won’t hold, and your lower back will end up doing too much work. Developing lower-body tension gives you a solid base and keeps the bar path consistent throughout the set.

Screw your feet into the floor to create a slight external rotation at the hips Have a soft bend in your knees Engage your hamstrings by pushing your hips slightly back Lightly tighten your glutes to stabilize your pelvis

Internal cue: Hamstrings loaded.

External cue: Spread the floor apart.

Coach’s tip: Don’t rush to begin your hinge. A solid hinge requires tension.

Step 3: Hip Hinge and Torso Angle

The bent-over row is a hinge first, a pull second. If your torso angle changes with each rep, you’re not rowing with authority. Your torso angle should remain consistent from the first rep to the last.

Push your hips back until your torso is roughly 30–45 degrees to the floor Keep your spine neutral Chest up, shoulders down Maintain tension in your hamstrings to support the hinge

Internal cue: Feel your hamstrings.

External cue: Reach your hips back.

Coach’s tip: If the bar starts hitting higher on your torso with each rep, you’re losing position. Reset your torso angle before pulling.

Step 4: Grip Width

Your grip controls the row’s path and emphasis. Too wide, and the movement turns into an upper-back shrug. Too narrow and you’ll lose lat engagement. The goal is a grip that lets your elbows drive back while keeping the bar close.

Set your hands just outside shoulder width, but adjust based on arm length and goal Place the bar low in your palm Keep wrists stacked and neutral Take an even grip on both sides, use the knurling as a reference

Internal cue: Crush the bar.

External cue: Bend the bar.

Coach’s tip: If your wrists are bending back or the bar feels like it’s rolling, reset your grip.

Step 5: Set the Lats and Upper Back

Lock in your lats before the bar moves. If there’s no tension, the first few inches of the lift turn into a jerk, and your lower back takes the hit. Creating tension through the entire posterior chain before the row keeps the bar path on point.

Pull your shoulders slightly down and back without shrugging Engage your lats by thinking about pulling your upper arms into your armpits Take the slack out of your arms before initiating the first rep Keep the bar close to your shins at the start

Internal cue: Squeeze oranges in your armpits.

External cue: Pull the bar toward your back pockets.

Coach’s tip: If the bar drifts forward, lock in your lats. Reset and engage them before the first rep.

Step 6: Breath and Brace

The bent-over row is not a deadlift, but your spine doesn’t know the difference. You’re still holding a loaded hinge position, so if your brace is loose, your lower back will let you know. The breath and brace create the stiffness to protect your spine and maintain the torso angle.

Take a deep 360° breath before the first rep Expand your belly, sides, and lower back Brace your core like you’re preparing to take a punch Maintain that brace throughout the set

Internal cue: Lock the ribs down.

External cue: Push your abs into your belt.

Coach’s tip: If your lower back starts burning before your lats do, reset your brace.

Step 7: The Green Light Checklist

Before you initiate the first pull, pause for a second and run through this quick systems check.

Feet rooted and spreading the floor Hamstrings loaded, hips locked in a hinge Spine neutral, chest tall Grip tight and even Lats engaged, shoulders slightly down and back Brace set, ribs stacked

If all six are locked in, you’re good to go.

Common Bent-Over Row Mistakes (And Fixes)

Here’s what goes wrong, and how to clean it up.

Turning the Row Into a Standing Shrug

You start hinged, but as the reps get hard, your torso rises, and the lift resembles a shrug more than a row.

The Fix: Lower the weight and lock in your hinge angle before the first rep. Think “freeze your torso.” If your chest keeps rising, end the set. Reset and rebuild tension.

Jerking With the Hips

This issue goes hand in hand with the previous one. Once you rise, you use hip drive to initiate every rep, turning it into a mini-deadlift.

The Fix: Pull the slack out of the bar first, then initiate the row by driving your elbows back, not your hips forward. If needed, pause the bar just off the floor before rowing to eliminate momentum.

Rounding the Lower Back

The biggest issue of all is that it almost destroys the back benefits before you even begin, because when the hinge collapses, everything goes.

The Fix: Reduce the load and focus on bracing before every set. Think “chest tall, ribs down and feel the tension in your hamstrings, not lower back.

Letting the Bar Drift Forward

The bar moves further away from your shins during the set, increasing strain on the lower back and reducing lat engagement.

The Fix: Engage your lats before pulling. Think of dragging the bar close to your legs and rowing toward your belly button, not your chest.

The barbell bent-over row rewards tension, patience, and control, not ego. When the setup is right, your lats do the work, your lower back stays protected, and the bar path is smooth.

Row strong, row smart, and watch your wings grow.