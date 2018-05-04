How to Prevent Neck Pain From Lifting

According to Spine, two out of three adults in the U.S. suffer from neck pain. As your neck is central to your entire body, everyday activities, let alone lifting weights, can be severely impacted. To help, see below to identify and solve your personal neck nightmare.

The Problem

You have a sharp pain in your neck that has begun to radiate up to your skull and down to your upper back. Now you’re feeling discomfort when sleeping and performing everyday tasks.

The Cause

Extending your eight- to 10-pound melon too far forward or too far back, over time, will cause immense strain to your neck, says Jason Brown, D.C., of Brown Integrated Chiropractic.

The Fix

For one, avoid overextending your neck with bad habits like constant texting and slouching. Also, “pack” your neck—by making a double chin—when you perform loaded exercises.

Pack It Up

Packing your neck during exercises keeps your spine neutral, improving your posture and power output.

How to Do It: Neck Stretches

Directions: Perform the following stretches anytime during the day to target and strengthen the main neck supporters—that is, the levator scapulae and scalene muscles.