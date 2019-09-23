How to Train Beyond Failure for Bigger Gains

What It Is

Beyond Failure Training is a high-intensity, low-volume system designed to help you push your sets beyond failure. You’ll rely on forced reps—with help from a partner—and dropsets to overload your muscles, thus damaging more muscle fibers and inducing greater growth. Because this program includes a large amount of volume, you need only two exercises per body part. For larger muscles, the first exercise is an isolation movement, such as pec deck flyes, and the second is a compound lift, such as dumbbell bench presses.

Why It Works:

This system relies on the fact that your body can handle a lot more than we give it credit for. One set of BFT is six sets in actuality, and you’ll reach failure after each one. Forced reps allow you to move heavier weight than you normally could, which will benefit your strength, and dropsets, strategically performed after the forced reps, let you lift weight on your own to fatigue your muscle further.

Failure Points

This is a typical BFT set: Let’s say you begin an exercise with 200 pounds, with which you reach failure at eight to 10 reps. Your partner then assists you with six to eight forced reps. Immediately after, the weight is reduced by 30% to 40%, and you pump out as many full reps with that load as you can. Having just reached failure and beyond with forced reps, you’ll probably get only three to five reps with this much lighter weight before reaching failure again. Your partner then assists with another six to eight forced reps. After that, repeat. The weight is reduced.