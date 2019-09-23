BLACKDAY / Shutterstock

How to Train Beyond Failure for Bigger Gains

BFT has you combine forced reps with dropsets to push your body into the pain zone.

We could throw tired clichés—like, “less is more” or “keep it simple”—at you. But that would imply that what follows is easy, and nothing is further from the truth. While Beyond Failure Training may be simple by procedure, it’s sadistic by nature. Combining tried-and-true techniques, such as dropsets and forced reps, with a low-volume approach is enough to have you in and out of the gym quickly without sacrificing results. That is, if you’re able to walk out afterward.

Keep reading to find out how it's done.

What It Is

Beyond Failure Training is a high-intensity, low-volume system designed to help you push your sets beyond failure. You’ll rely on forced reps—with help from a partner—and dropsets to overload your muscles, thus damaging more muscle fibers and inducing greater growth. Because this program includes a large amount of volume, you need only two exercises per body part. For larger muscles, the first exercise is an isolation movement, such as pec deck flyes, and the second is a compound lift, such as dumbbell bench presses.

Why It Works: 

This system relies on the fact that your body can handle a lot more than we give it credit for. One set of BFT is six sets in actuality, and you’ll reach failure after each one. Forced reps allow you to move heavier weight than you normally could, which will benefit your strength, and dropsets, strategically performed after the forced reps, let you lift weight on your own to fatigue your muscle further.

Failure Points

This is a typical BFT set: Let’s say you begin an exercise with 200 pounds, with which you reach failure at eight to 10 reps. Your partner then assists you with six to eight forced reps. Immediately after, the weight is reduced by 30% to 40%, and you pump out as many full reps with that load as you can. Having just reached failure and beyond with forced reps, you’ll probably get only three to five reps with this much lighter weight before reaching failure again. Your partner then assists with another six to eight forced reps. After that, repeat. The weight is reduced.

Beyond Failure Tip Sheet:

Sets should have six failure points, consisting of an initial eight to 12 reps and two 30% to 40% drops with forced reps at the end of each of those subsets.

You’ll need at least one training partner to assist you with forced reps and drops.

Do only one or two sets per exercise and no more than two exercises per body part.

Workout out four times per week, and train each body part once weekly.

The Workout: Beyond Failure Quad Routine

  • Leg Extension: Sets - 2, Reps - 32 - 44
  • Leg Press: Sets -1, Reps - 32- 44

Workout Tip: Perform 8 to 10 reps, 6 to 8 forced reps; reduce weight, 3 to 5 reps, 6 to 8 forced reps; reduce weight, 3 to 5 reps, 6 to 8 forced reps.

