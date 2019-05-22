Kai Greene's 10 Big Back Principles

Kai Greene hasn’t competed in a few years, but that hasn’t changed the fact that he's built one of the most impressive backs in the bodybuilding community. His mass and width is unparalleled, and it's part of the reason he became a mainstay on the Olympia stage from 2009 to 2014.

Although we haven’t seen him grace a stage in competition since 2016, the Predator makes sure to stay in excellent shape. His physique looks so good year-round that there are constant rumors of an Olympia comeback for the longtime fan favorite. Rumors about the 2019 Mr. Olympia were rampant online earlier in the year.

But until he does return, use his bulletproof tactics to build your own back into one worth admiring.