Combining the words “strength” and “easy” sounds like an oxymoron. Whether demonstrating, showing, or practicing strength, the word ‘easy’ doesn’t usually come to mind. Necessary, yes; easy, no. The Easy Strength 40-day program was created by Pavel Tsatsouline and popularized by Dan John, both of whom suggest that strength is easy to achieve.
How can strength be easy? The easy parts of this 40-day program are choosing the exercises and weights you will use. You pick only five exercises: a hinge, a press, a pull, a power move, and a core exercise. Then you select a weight you can lift easily because the goal here is to never miss a rep throughout these 40 days.
But is it really that easy? Here, I’ll delve into the details of the Easy Strength program to determine if it is the right fit for you.
When Dan John first contemplated Easy Strength, it wasn’t a fancy new system; it was a return to the basics. The idea originates from the Russian approach, which views strength as a trainable skill. Instead of maxing out, you repeat the same handful of big lifts often, keep the reps low, and always leave the gym feeling like you could’ve done more.
John teamed up with Pavel Tsatsouline, the kettlebell legend, to put these ideas into the book Easy Strength: How to Get a Lot Stronger Than Your Competition—and Dominate in Your Sport—published in 2011.
This book popularized the “40 workouts” approach: pick five movements, train them almost daily, never grind to failure, and watch your numbers creep up almost effortlessly. The beauty of it? You get stronger without crushing yourself. That’s why the two strength icons designed Easy Strength for athletes who needed more horsepower in the weight room but couldn’t afford to limp into practice. Now it is a go-to for lifters who want a sustainable strength program.
You do five movements in straight set fashion for five workouts per week over eight weeks. The exercise choice is as follows.
The exercise order is as follows:
You do two sets of five reps for the first three exercises, resting at least two minutes between sets. The point is to choose your weight conservatively and not work as hard as possible, because you’ll repeat it again and again. Yes, you want to lift with effort, but there are no missing reps or lifting to failure.
For the power movements, you’ll perform 20 to 50 reps, breaking it up as you see fit. For example, if you do kettlebell swings, you’ll perform either two sets of 10,15, 20, or 25 reps. The core movement consists of one set of five repetitions.
If your primary goal is building muscle, or if you love chasing PRs, Easy Strength is not for you. It’s about steady, almost boring progress, not big pumps or ego-lifting.
Here’s who benefits most from this program:
If you’ve already built a strength base but feel burned out by high-volume training, Easy Strength is a breath of fresh air. The low reps and submaximal loading allow you to rebuild your strength groove without frying your nervous system.
The program helps athletes build strength while staying fresh for practice. Football players, grapplers, or anyone involved in sport-specific training will find the daily, low-fatigue routine keeps them sharp in the weight room and prepared for game day.
Not everyone has time or recovery capacity for hour-long workouts. Easy Strength is well-suited for lifters with demanding jobs, families, or unpredictable schedules, as it delivers consistent progress with workouts that rarely exceed 40 minutes.
Because the program avoids grinding sets, failure, and unnecessary fatigue, it’s joint-friendly and sustainable. Lifters in their 40s and 50s, often excel in this style, achieving steady strength gains without overexertion.
There is no such thing as the perfect program; just a better time to do the program, depending on where you are on your lifting journey. Here’s a pro and con list so you can enter this program with eyes wide open.
Having completed this program last year, choosing your starting weight on day one can be tricky. My advice is to set aside your ego and not think about what you usually lift for five reps. If there’s the slightest struggle with your first set of five, take some weight off the bar. There is plenty of time to put it back on again.
Ensure you keep track of the loads you lift and how they feel, so you know when to increase the weight. Happy lifting.
That wasn’t so hard, was it?