Top 10 Tips for Adding More Muscle Mass This Season

When the winter is fast approaching most “normal” folks prepare to add on more and more layers of clothing, but us gym rats turn our attention to adding more and more layers of muscle! With cooler temperatures comes the time to begin packing away more (quality) calories, push/pull heavier iron, and force the numbers on the bathroom scale to move constantly upward. Tank tops and shorts are out and baggy shirts and sweats are in. Thus, few worry too much about body fat percentage, and concentrate purely on trying to take up more space.

That said, there are no good reasons to let yourself get overly sloppy, as mounds of muscle can be added without having your belly challenge the waistband of your underwear - just as long as you take an intelligent approach to your training, supplementation and diet.

Check out these 10 vital points for packing on more muscle mass the right way.