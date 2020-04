We’ve all been there – fiddling with smartphones or mp3 players looking for the perfect song to knock out some squats. This happens most when a playlist gets stale. The beats that used to thump have hit a slump, and the songs you used to rock out to just don’t do it for you anymore.

Scanning playlists and music libraries for something motivating has got to be one of the most common – and biggest – distractions in the gym.

Solution

Update regularly.

Take a little time every day or so to add new songs and ditch old ones. Look for inspiration everywhere. Use Shazam to capture songs that you hear out and about. Text yourself the names of songs you hear on the radio. But keep it fresh. You don’t want to get stuck with stale music.