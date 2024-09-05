When it comes to maximizing your performance in the gym, there’s a strategy that can take your training to the next level: priming. Priming involves super setting activation drills and explosive movements before your main lifts, tapping into the powerful concept of Post-Activation Potentiation (PAP).

What is Post-Activation Potentiation (PAP)

Post-Activation Potentiation (PAP) is a physiological phenomenon where the force exerted by a muscle is temporarily enhanced following a previous contraction. Essentially, when you perform a heavy or intense movement, your nervous system is “activated” and primed for more explosive power. This heightened state can lead to increased muscle recruitment and faster, more forceful contractions in subsequent exercises.

How Priming Helps Build Muscles

By focusing on posterior chain stabilizers and mimicking the plane of motion or movement pattern of your main lift, priming helps to engage your muscles more effectively. Controlled activation drills wake up your muscles, while the explosive movements that follow recruit fast-twitch muscle fibers, leading to enhanced force production. The result? Your muscles are fired up, your nervous system is fully engaged, and you’re ready to tackle heavy lifts with greater power and efficiency.

Benefits of Priming

Enhanced Muscle Activation

Pre-activating specific muscle groups ensures that they are fully engaged during your main lifts, leading to better muscle recruitment and strength.

Increased Power Output

The combination of controlled activation and explosive movements helps to increase power output by tapping into PAP, allowing you to lift heavier and move more explosively.

Improved Movement Efficiency

By priming the muscles, you reinforce proper movement patterns, reducing the risk of injury and improving overall lift mechanics.

Greater Focus and Readiness

Priming prepares your mind and body for the upcoming workout, ensuring you’re fully focused and ready to perform at your best.

Injury Prevention

By gradually increasing the intensity and activating key stabilizing muscles, priming ensures that your body is ready to handle the demands of your main lifts with proper form, minimizing the risk of strains, sprains, and other injuries.

Priming Examples for Main Movements

Squat:

Activation Drill: Slow Controlled Tempo Goblet Squat: (2-3 sets of 3-5 tempo reps: 4 seconds to lower, 2 seconds pause at end range, then explode up)

Slow Controlled Tempo Goblet Squat: (2-3 sets of 3-5 tempo reps: 4 seconds to lower, 2 seconds pause at end range, then explode up) Explosive Movement: Vertical Explosive Jump: (2-3 sets of 3-5 reps)

Bench Press:

Activation Drill: Band Resisted Pull-Aparts (2-3 sets of 8-12 reps focused on end-range pause and contract)

Band Resisted Pull-Aparts (2-3 sets of 8-12 reps focused on end-range pause and contract) Explosive Movement: Bent-over Horizontal Med Ball Slams (2-3 sets of 3-5 reps)

Deadlift:

Activation Drill: Slow Controlled Tempo Dumbbell RDLs (2-3 sets of 3-6 tempo reps: 4 seconds to lower, fast coming up)

Slow Controlled Tempo Dumbbell RDLs (2-3 sets of 3-6 tempo reps: 4 seconds to lower, fast coming up) Explosive Movement: Kettlebell Swings or Broad Jumps (2-3 sets of 5-8 reps)

Overhead Barbell Press:

Activation Drill: Banded Over and Backs (2-3 sets of 6-10 reps)

Banded Over and Backs (2-3 sets of 6-10 reps) Explosive Movement: Single-Arm Overhead Med Ball Throws (2-3 sets of 3-5 reps)

Pullup:

Activation Drill: Light Controlled Tempo TRX Rows (2-3 sets of 4-8 Tempo reps: 4 seconds to lower, fast coming up)

Light Controlled Tempo TRX Rows (2-3 sets of 4-8 Tempo reps: 4 seconds to lower, fast coming up) Explosive Movement: Vertical Med Ball Explosive Slams (2-3 sets of 3-5 reps)

Technique Tips for Priming

Focus on Control: During activation drills, emphasize slow, controlled movements to fully engage the target muscles.

Explode with Power: For the explosive movements, aim to generate maximum force with each rep, focusing on speed and explosiveness.

Maintain Proper Form: Even in priming exercises, form is crucial. Ensure you maintain good posture and alignment throughout each movement.

Programming Tips

To effectively incorporate priming into your routine, follow these guidelines: