18-Year-Old High School Student Squats 1,005 Pounds Equipped

Texas high school senior Joseph Peña made a name for himself, and impressed even the most hardcore powerlifters, when he broke the junior and sub-junior world record with an 805-pound raw squat at the 2016 World Powerlifting Championships in Killeen, Texas.

The 18-year-old student is showing off his ridiculous strength yet again in a new video posted to his personal Instagram account. In the video, Peña squats 1,005 pounds (455.9kg) wearing just a single-ply squatting suit and a lifting belt.

But racking up powerlifting accolades isn’t the only item on Peña’s to-do list, he’s also a rising football star in pursuit of a college scholarship. A varsity offensive lineman since his freshman year, Peña is undeniably one of the strongest high school recruits in the country. And at 6 feet tall and roughly 340 pounds, Peña has coaches drooling over his perfect combination of size, weight and speed.